Paul Joyce: Liverpool could turn 50-fold profit as Reds player linked with eyebrow-raising exit

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Paul Joyce has revealed the surprise suitor who are reportedly eyeing a move for one youngster at Liverpool this summer.

Amid the understandable focus on prospective incomings such as Florian Wirtz, the Reds are also set to part with several players over the next three months, possibly cashing in on those who are likely to struggle for regular game-time under Arne Slot.

Given the presence of the incomparable Mo Salah at Anfield, one such player who could viably depart is Ben Doak, the teenage winger who spent this season on loan at Middlesbrough.

Joyce shares news of Everton interest in Doak

Late on Friday night, Joyce broke some rather eyebrow-raising transfer news regarding the Scotland international.

In a report for The Times, the journalist outlined that Everton are interested in signing the 19-year-old and have already discussed a potential raid on their Merseyside rivals for the young forward.

Liverpool are reportedly seeking £25m-£30m if they’re to sell Doak, who they signed from Celtic three years ago for just £600,000 but for whom opportunities at Anfield ‘would appear limited’.

Would Liverpool dare sell Doak to Everton?

Transfers between the Merseyside duo have been incredibly rare in recent years, with only two this century (and none since 2002), while the last Reds player to leave directly for Everton was the late Gary Ablett in January 1992 (lfchistory.net).

The obvious rivalry therefore makes this seem like quite a surprising rumour, and FSG could expect a backlash if they were to allow a ‘fearless‘ young talent (in the words of Scottish journalist Tom English) to sign for the Toffees.

However, some might argue that selling Doak to David Moyes’ side would pragmatically make a lot of sense. If were were to reap £30m for the 19-year-old, it’d see the club turn a 50-fold profit on a player who, whilst hugely talented, has only played 10 times for our first team and scored just three goals in 24 games at Middlesbrough.

The prospective fee should also be considered in the context of Liverpool potentially signing Jeremie Frimpong for a similar sum – the right-back has won the double in Germany and been capped 12 times by Netherlands, along with netting 30 goals in 190 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen.

If almost any club other than Everton were prepared to meet the Reds’ asking price for the Scotland international, there’d seem to be a highly plausible chance of a deal being done. The Merseyside rivalry will naturally complicate matters, but FSG are renowed for favouring pragmatism over an instant adherence to popular opinion.

Let’s see if these initial rumours surrounding Doak lead to any significant developments in the coming weeks…