‘What happens now…’ – Romano shares ‘really important news’ on Florian Wirtz and Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has shared some ‘really important news’ on Liverpool’s pursuit of Florian Wirtz this morning.

The Reds appear to be making significant progress as they seek to win the transfer race for the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker, with Florian Plettenberg expecting an agreement to be struck between the two clubs ‘soon’.

Reports from Germany claim that the 22-year-old is leaning towards joining the Premier League champions rather than Bayern Munich after being swayed by a conversation with Arne Slot, and another update from a trustworthy source now suggests that the Merseysiders are very much in pole position.

Romano: Liverpool seeking to close deal for Wirtz ‘as soon as possible’

Romano gave a concise update on Wirtz via his eponymous YouTube channel on Saturday morning, stating that a contract for the player has been prepared and that he believes the deal could be closed sooner rather than later.

The Italian transfer guru said: “The agreement between Wirtz and Liverpool is ready. The contract is ready. Everything is set between Florian Wirtz and Liverpool. What happens now, from what I’m told, is contact from club to club, from Liverpool to Bayer Leverkusen.

“An official deal is coming, let’s see in the next hours, but it’s really, really more than concrete. It’s also important to say that Florian Wirtz communicated to Bayer Leverkusen that his intention and his desire is to go to Liverpool.

“It’s a very clear message from Florian Wirtz, and really important news because Florian Wirtz is taking his position after taking his time.

“Liverpool wanted to respect the player; that was a really important part of the story, so when Liverpool and Florian Wirtz had a conversation, Liverpool told Florian Wirtz: ‘Take your time, make your decision, we respect your conversations with Bayern and with Bayer Leverkusen, but we are ready to pay important money to Bayer Leverkusen and give you an important contract. We are ready to show you our project’.”

Romano added: “Liverpool are now in contact with Bayer Leverkusen to close the deal as soon as possible. I’m not expecting a long saga. I’m expecting Liverpool to get Frimpong, already a ‘here we go’, and then Florian Wirtz soon. This is the plan of the club – don’t take too long with negotiations, go very strong and avoid any kind of surprises. We’re waiting for the ‘here we go’ to happen soon.”

Liverpool’s patience with Wirtz seems to be paying off

Although FSG have frequently been criticised in the past for not being proactive enough in the pursuit of certain transfer targets, the patience they’ve shown with their approach for Wirtz appears to have struck a positive chord with him.

By seemingly letting him know that they very much want to sign him but wouldn’t put any undue pressure on him, there may be an appreciation from the 22-year-old which has helped to steer him towards a preference for Liverpool rather than Bayern.

It’s a major career decision for someone who’s still a young man and it’s natural that he’ll want as much time as possible to think it through, and Anfield chiefs appear to have acknowledged that in how they’ve gone about their dealings with the Germany international.

If LFC can soon put a deal on the table which’d be to Leverkusen’s liking, we mightn’t have to wait too much longer for the transfer to approach its final stages, particuarly as Wirtz seemingly has his heart set on a move to Merseyside.

Should it come to fruition in the near future, everyone at Liverpool involved in the negotiations would deserve enormous credit for convincing one of European football’s top talents to sign for the Reds, further underlining their status as one of the continent’s elite!