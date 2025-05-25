What Fabrizio Romano just heard this morning about Liverpool & Milos Kerkez

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to be closing in on deals to bring in Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz this summer.

The Merseysiders have every intention of wrapping up terms with Leverkusen for the latter in the near future.

Arne Slot’s men have already secured a replacement for outgoing right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in Jeremie Frimpong.

Liverpool closing in on Milos Kerkez transfer

Fabrizio Romano now reports that Liverpool ‘remain favourites’ to land the Hungarian left-back.

The Italian shared on X (formerly Twitter) that Kerkez still has his heart set on a switch to the Premier League champions.

🚨🇭🇺 Understand negotiations between Liverpool and Bournemouth for Milos Kerkez remain underway. Liverpool remain favorites to sign the Hungarian left back as talks continue well — could be done soon. Kerkez remains very keen on the move, personal terms are not an issue. pic.twitter.com/vpOUtpMx1M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2025

The Merseysiders are in need of a revamp in the left-back position. Whilst we’re in absolutely no rush to offload the experienced Andy Robertson, question marks have started popping up around the Scot’s ability to hold down a starting berth.

Season (Premier League) Andy Robertson’s average scores 2024/25 6.83* 2023/24 7.43 2022/23 6.91 2021/22 7.36

* Andy Robertson average season ratings, via Sofascore

To be clear, the former Hull City man is still, in our view, a considerably superior alternative to current backup Kostas Tsimikas.

However, our hope would be that Kerkez could come in and more actively challenge Robertson for a starting spot.

What would Kerkez bring to Liverpool?

There are other outfits reportedly keen on left-backs, like Milos Kerkez, available in the market.

Still, it seems this is another transfer we can probably safely assume is going to turn out in our favour.

In which case, we reckon we can start to get excited about the attributes the Cherries star may bring to L4.

A willingness to carry the ball up the pitch (with reasonable success) is one such trait. Kerkez currently averages 0.6 successful dribbles per game, compared to Robertson’s 0.2.

It should be noted that the Hungary international has a considerably lower xA rating in 2024/25 compared to his Liverpool counterpart, despite accruing a great deal more minutes on the pitch.

Andy Robertson stats Milos Kerkez stats Total minutes 2,407 3,252 Assists 1 5 xA 4.21 2.51 Big chances created 7 8 Successful dribbles (per game) 0.2 (41.2%) 0.6 (58.3%)

* Andy Robertson and Milos Kerkez stats, via Sofascore

Regardless, these are encouraging numbers from a fullback 10 years Andy Robertson’s junior.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile