Jurgen Klopp had to clap in the stands after Liverpool did one thing v Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace was not destined to be a game of serious import to either side.

The Eagles could not do a great deal to improve their circumstances having already delivered a season worth celebrating after securing European football by winning the FA Cup.

Arne Slot’s men likewise secured silverware in the form of the Premier League – their 20th English top-flight title.

The Reds drew 1-1 with Palace, following goals from Mo Salah and Ismaila Sarr.

Jurgen Klopp loved Liverpool gesture

Oliver Glasner’s men followed in the footsteps of bitter rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in offering the table-toppers a guard of honour ahead of the league encounter.

The gesture was returned in kind by the hosts in a show of respect for Palace’s remarkable FA Cup win over Manchester City.

It was a moment that seemed to delight an onlooking Jurgen Klopp in the stands, with the former Liverpool boss joining in with the applause for both sides.

Liverpool are Premier League champions

We’ve known we’d be lifting the Premier League trophy on the final day of the season for some time now.

As have the players, of course, with performance levels dipping as expected before the summer break.

But who honestly cares? Whilst it would have been nice to see the Reds break beyond the 90-points mark, all that matters is that the goods have been secured in a campaign that has defied expectations.

Liverpool Football Club are level with Manchester United for English top-flight titles. We have a world-class squad that only looks set to improve further this summer. We have a manager with the necessary drive and quality to guide us to further success in the seasons to come.

This is Liverpool back on our perch – right where we belong.

