What Liverpool fans did after spotting Trent Alexander-Arnold warming up on touchline

We’re delighted to see our fellow Liverpool fans fully embracing the occasion on the final day of the 2024/25 season.

It’s telling that even with the Reds 1-0 down ahead of the half-time break (at the time of writing), the party atmosphere inside Anfield simply can’t be spoiled.

And why should they? The Merseysiders are going to lift a second Premier League title in five years (thanks, Arne).

It’s a day for everyone, with Liverpool quick to honour opponents Crystal Palace with a guard of honour of their own in honour of the Eagles’ FA Cup success.

What happened with Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield?

It shouldn’t shock anyone that Arne Slot opted to start Conor Bradley at right-back ahead of vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Our No.66 is set to join Real Madrid in the summer as soon as his contract expires at the end of June. Potentially even earlier if Los Blancos can commit funds to seal the fullback’s exit in time for their impending Club World Cup campaign.

Regardless, fans present inside the ground opted to hand Alexander-Arnold a warm welcome when he warmed up on the touchline in the opening 45.

The Trent debate

There’s been an unofficial debate of sorts being waged behind the scenes between current head coach Slot and former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Our Dutch tactician claimed he’d been left a little disappointed by Trent’s defensive application this season ahead of his impending exit.

Perhaps that’s to be expected from a footballer who’s quite possibly spent a significant portion of the 2024/25 campaign with his head in Madrid.

That said, we’re still a little frustrated ourselves that Alexander-Arnold probably hasn’t given his all in his final season at L4.

Perhaps he did during the Klopp era, and we’re not inclined to vehemently disagree with our beloved former manager.

But we’ve no do bout that Slot has a pretty good idea too of what passes for giving 100% on the pitch, in training or otherwise.

