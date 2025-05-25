Fabrizio Romano drops timeline for Liverpool to complete Florian Wirtz transfer

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Liverpool Football Club are hoping to tie up a permanent move for Florian Wirtz in the coming weeks.

The Merseysiders have succeeded in turning the German international’s head after initial reports indicated that he would be Bayern Munich-bound this summer.

The 22-year-old had secured a verbal agreement with the Bundesliga champions. However, a subsequent meeting with Arne Slot’s men evidently made a lasting impression on the attacking midfielder and his family.

A full agreement is expected between Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool shortly for Wirtz.

Liverpool working out add-ons in the deal

You can forgive Leverkusen chiefs for wanting to carefully iron every little detail of their No.10’s impending move to Anfield.

This looks set to be one of the biggest deals the former German champions will ever make. Whilst Liverpool, on our end, look increasingly set to sign one of the most exciting talents in world football.

Fabrizio Romano now reports that add-ons, in particular, are at the heart of talks at this stage of negotiations.

“Liverpool are working on it with Bayer Leverkusen. Also today, constant contacts, negotiations ongoing,” the Italian reporter spoke on his eponymous YouTube channel.

“It will be more than €100m [£83.9m] and also add-ons will be a big part of the package. Are they difficult add-ons? How will they be activated? How will they activate the payment terms? Everything is being negotiated.

“Bayer Leverkusen got a very clear message from the player, as I told you last night. Florian Wirtz told Bayer Leverkusen, ‘I want to go. I want to sign for Liverpool, I want to play at Anfield, I like what Arne Slot told me’. So the project was really appreciated by Florian Wirtz and he has an agreement with Liverpool.”

How long until Liverpool sign Florian Wirtz?

The CaughtOffside columnist went on to confirm that talks with Leverkusen shouldn’t devolve into a protracted saga.

“I don’t expect a two, three-week saga for Florian Wirtz. Liverpool wants to be fast, Liverpool want to avoid any surprise,” Romano said.

“So, it’s a work in progress, working on completing this package for Florian Wirtz.

“But for sure, Liverpool are on the right way to get everything done and get one of the best players and talents in the world. That’s what they believe at the club because they see a big potential still in the qualities and skills of Florian Wirtz.”

Indeed, it’s helpful that Bayern Munich appear to have already conceded defeat (or are approaching that point) over Florian Wirtz’s future.

If Liverpool can manage to wrap up the midfielder’s signature, and perhaps also that of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, ahead of the summer window, we have to give serious credit to the recruitment team.

This summer is already looking like an incredible statement of intent from the Premier League champions, well ahead of the transfer window officially opening.

Just how good is Wirtz?

The German is considered one of the most exciting midfield talents in world football.

On a pure goal contributions basis, Wirtz is second only to Bruno Fernandes (as far as midfielders are concerned) across Europe’s top five leagues.

Players Goal contributions Bruno Fernandes 38 Florian Wirtz 31 Morgan Rogers 29 Jude Bellingham 28

* Goals and assists of midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues (including goal contributions across all competitions)

This isn’t Liverpool window browsing the globe’s best talents – this is us shopping directly at the big table.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile