What Mo Salah did to Liverpool fans after positive Trent Alexander-Arnold reception

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have already made their feelings clear about Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England international was greeted with a spatter of boos and applause during our last home game against Arsenal.

Inevitably, supporters were met with heavy criticism from commentators within and beyond the borders of Merseyside.

Ultimately, however, we have to respect that this is an issue which will naturally divide the fanbase, particularly when concerning a local talent in the No.66.

Liverpool fans applaud Trent Alexander-Arnold

There was to be no repeat of the reception the right-back was shown at L4 last time out.

Alexander-Arnold was met with some applause from those in the Main Stand as he warmed up on the touchline in the first half.

This was followed up with a warm reception after the half-time break as Conor Bradley was withdrawn.

David Lynch appeared to spot teammate Mo Salah showing appreciation to the Kop as Trent made his way onto the pitch.

Huge cheers for Trent Alexander-Arnold as he takes to the pitch. Mo Salah clearly happy, he seemed to be applauding the Kop. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) May 25, 2025

Huge cheers for Alexander-Arnold as he comes on and applause from players such as Salah, Gakpo and Diaz — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) May 25, 2025

Premier League title celebrations must be respected

We’ve made it pretty clear here on Empire of the Kop that our fellow fans’ feelings about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s impending exit must be respected.

You can understand the anger and the resulting rationale for booing the footballer when playing for the club.

Of course, there’s an argument to be made that even our No.66 shouldn’t be booed whilst he wears the famous red shirt. Even if his head and heart are already in Madrid.

Regardless, with us set to lift the Premier League trophy today after the full-time whistle against Crystal Palace, the most important thing to bear in mind is the occasion.

We’re delighted that everyone at the ground seems to have that goal in mind and could put aside frustrations with our vice skipper in order to fully appreciate the moment.

