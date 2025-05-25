Alisson Becker made hilarious gesture to Ryan Gravenberch fans definitely missed

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch now awaits his fate after receiving a straight red card in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

The Dutch international (already on a yellow card for an alleged dive) was handed his marching orders following a wayward challenge on Daichi Kamada.

With Ibrahima Konate taken off the field of play, the former Bayern midfielder had been moved into the heart of the backline.

Gravenberch now appears set to miss Liverpool’s opening game of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Goals from Mo Salah and Ismaila Sarr saw the Reds secure a share of the spoils against Oliver Glasner’s men after classy scenes ahead of the opening whistle.

Alisson Becker references Ryan Gravenberch red card

It’s an unfortunate error from our No.38, but not one that will take anything away from our post-match celebrations.

Indeed, as Ryan Gravenberch took his turn to lift the Premier League trophy, Alisson Becker couldn’t resist a cheeky dig at his teammate’s expense.

Our Brazilian No.1 swooped in and mimicked showing the Dutch star a card – a clear reference to his earlier sending off in the second half of our Premier League encounter.

All in jest, of course!

Join us live as we celebrate Liverpool being crowned Premier League champions! 🏆🤩 https://t.co/knpVPZHIne — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 25, 2025

How many games could Gravenberch miss?

There have been some suggestions online that Ryan Gravenberch could miss our opening three Premier League games next term after his instant dismissal.

Whilst the 23-year-old denied a goalscoring opportunity (as the last man), we can’t imagine that decision-makers will look to hand the midfielder a lengthy ban.

It was a foolish challenge, it has to be said, but hardly bearing the hallmarks of violent conduct or serious foul play, in our view.

We’ll be waiting to see official confirmation of Gravenberch’s impending punishment, but we strongly suspect that he’ll be forced to sit out our Premier League opener.

In the meantime, let’s enjoy our 20th English top-flight title!

