Arne Slot seriously disagrees with what Trent Alexander-Arnold tweeted this morning

This day should not have anything to do with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s impending exit from Liverpool.

We can celebrate what our No.66 has contributed this term, alongside his teammates, to help lead the Reds to a 20th English top-flight title.

Otherwise, this day is for fans robbed of the opportunity to celebrate a first title in 30 years (back in 2019/20) owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing rules.

Trent Alexander-Arnold contradicts Arne Slot

It would be disingenuous of us to suggest that Alexander-Arnold was aiming a direct dig at his current boss.

Of course, the timing certainly doesn’t help matters after our vice-captain shared a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) this morning with the caption, “20 years. Gave it everything.”

20 years. Gave it everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/78beQksNE7 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 24, 2025

This follows bombshell comments made by Arne Slot, admitting that he wasn’t always satisfied with Trent’s application on the training ground.

“In my opinion there were certain moments he could do more, to put it mildly,” he said.

“I told him he’s a much better defender than people think, but you don’t show it all the time.”

Since that point, former manager Jurgen Klopp has come out in defence of the England international, which may very well have prompted our No.66’s subsequent tweet today.

Speaking at the LFC Foundation Gala Ball, our beloved former tactician told those in attendance that Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘gave absolutely everything’ during his time at L4.

Has Alexander-Arnold given everything?

Look, we stand by our view that criticism of the fullback’s defensive capabilities during his time at Liverpool was seriously overblown.

That’s not, for the record, to suggest we feel our Academy graduate was faultless in that department. Certainly, his brilliance on the ball far outweighed any sacrifices we were making from a defensive aspect, particularly during the height of the Jurgen Klopp era.

However, it’s not really a good look to have your current boss publicly admit that you’re a better defender than you’re willing to show.

You can forgive a player for hitting a ceiling. We absolutely can’t forgive a player refusing to raise their floor, even for just a season. And especially not whilst a rival European club is pushing hard to snap you up on a free transfer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s a tremendous footballer, and one we’d much rather have kept at the club. But perhaps he ought to rethink his claim that he ‘gave it everything’ in the final season of his 20-year stay.

