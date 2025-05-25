Arne Slot seriously disagrees with what Trent Alexander-Arnold tweeted this morning

This day should not have anything to do with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s impending exit from Liverpool.
We can celebrate what our No.66 has contributed this term, alongside his teammates, to help lead the Reds to a 20th English top-flight title.
Otherwise, this day is for fans robbed of the opportunity to celebrate a first title in 30 years (back in 2019/20) owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing rules.
Trent Alexander-Arnold contradicts Arne Slot
It would be disingenuous of us to suggest that Alexander-Arnold was aiming a direct dig at his current boss.
Of course, the timing certainly doesn’t help matters after our vice-captain shared a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) this morning with the caption, “20 years. Gave it everything.”
20 years. Gave it everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/78beQksNE7
— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 24, 2025
This follows bombshell comments made by Arne Slot, admitting that he wasn’t always satisfied with Trent’s application on the training ground.
“In my opinion there were certain moments he could do more, to put it mildly,” he said.
“I told him he’s a much better defender than people think, but you don’t show it all the time.”
Since that point, former manager Jurgen Klopp has come out in defence of the England international, which may very well have prompted our No.66’s subsequent tweet today.
Speaking at the LFC Foundation Gala Ball, our beloved former tactician told those in attendance that Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘gave absolutely everything’ during his time at L4.
Has Alexander-Arnold given everything?
Look, we stand by our view that criticism of the fullback’s defensive capabilities during his time at Liverpool was seriously overblown.
That’s not, for the record, to suggest we feel our Academy graduate was faultless in that department. Certainly, his brilliance on the ball far outweighed any sacrifices we were making from a defensive aspect, particularly during the height of the Jurgen Klopp era.
However, it’s not really a good look to have your current boss publicly admit that you’re a better defender than you’re willing to show.
You can forgive a player for hitting a ceiling. We absolutely can’t forgive a player refusing to raise their floor, even for just a season. And especially not whilst a rival European club is pushing hard to snap you up on a free transfer.
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s a tremendous footballer, and one we’d much rather have kept at the club. But perhaps he ought to rethink his claim that he ‘gave it everything’ in the final season of his 20-year stay.
Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile
TAA makes the whole sorry saga about him, how much he has given to Liverpool FC over 20 years. Yes he has produced some outstanding moments, performances and memories for our great club which we all appreciate and are grateful for. BUT!!! you rarely hear from him or pundits alike, who comment on these matters, what Liverpool FC has done for him and his family over 20 years. Liverpool have given him wealth beyond his wildest dreams, nurtured him into the player he is today, spent the time, the effort, the expertise and the facilities for him to achieve his goals. How has he repaid that loyalty shown by LFC? by running down his contract with the club, in cahoots with Real Madrid, to gain a free transfer and I assume a bigger signing on-fee. LFC are now left with a £30m cost to replace him. It is not the fact he wants to try other things, good luck to him, it is the way he has gone about doing it that will forever stick in the claw of our amazing supporters, who deserve way better in my opinion. YNWA
Hear! Hear! Hear! Well said!!!
I totally agree 100%. And Klop shouldn’t lecture the fans on how they should feel. Klop also left our club out of the blue, but luckily Slot took the baton and lead us to the 20th league title. Today is about the club, the loyal players and Slot.
Commenting on TAA I can understand but to insinuate that we should overvalued his contributions to the club just because he left us, you’re an idiot who knows not the word and meaning of appreciation!! Just because someone leaves when they feel overwhelmed, exhausted or simply from a loss of motivation doesn’t mean that they’ve NOT contributed as much or or that significantly!!!
FYI, I’d rather see someone go with the above reasons than seeing them stay with again those reasons and not perform to the level that should’ve!! You’re just a freaking idiot for even mentioning him leaving “out of the blue”!!! Us
Liverpool fans are known for our human values which you clearly know nothing about!!!
3DITED ABOVE REPLY
Commenting on TAA I can understand but to insinuate that we have overvalued Klopp’s contributions to the club just because he left us, you’re an idiot who knows not the word and meaning of appreciation!! Just because someone leaves when they feel overwhelmed, exhausted or simply from a loss of motivation doesn’t mean that they’ve NOT contributed as much or or that significantly!!!
FYI, I’d rather see Klopp go with the above reasons than seeing staying with again those reasons and not perform to the level that should’ve/couldve!! You’re just a freaking idiot for even mentioning him leaving “out of the blue”!!! Us
Liverpool fans are known for our human values which you clearly know nothing about!!!
Perfect analysis.
Well said 👏
For me, it purely is down to the fact that he let the speculation drag on for so long. Modern footballers have a different opinion of themselves compared to players from a bygone era and although I see it’s just the world we live in, I don’t have to like it.
In my opinion, since 2020, TAA has declined in standards. I regularly argue that he isn’t the World Class passer of a ball that he is made out to be. He gives the ball away or out of play far too often….I hate to say it as a Liverpool fan but he isn’t even close to the likes of David Beckham.
I don’t agree with booing him, he is still wearing our shirt, so that is a big no, no for me. Just give the silent treatment to make the point.
I agree 100% ,fine if he wants to go let him ,but he could have done the decent thing and let Liverpool recoup some of the money Liverpool spent on him.
Gave it everything, going for nothing. Is Klopp going to hang around like Ferguson. Get to red bull, this is Slot’s title. Thanks to you and TAA for all you’ve done but neither of you are LFC now. We are LFC YNWA
Totally agree if he wants to go then go but he could have resigned 18 months ago to enable LFC to recouped some money.I think his agent and family don’t care about our big family LFC ,so go with my blessings but never again will I support you purely for what you have done to LFC and supporters
Totally agree if he wants to go then go but he could have resigned 18 months ago to enable LFC to recouped some money.I think his agent and family don’t care about our big family LFC ,so go with my blessings but never again will I support you purely for what you have done to LFC and supporters
Madrid wouldn’t have signed him if they had to pay for him,
Imo he was told by Madrid to run the contract down,
Leave the Lad alone. He can’t do right for doing wrong. He has been sensational for 8-9 years. Let’s just celebrate this prem win and let him know he is appreciated. It’s done now so get over it.
Very well said. Not that he chose to leave but the way he chose to leave the club he claims to love. Colluding with RM to deprive LFC a deserved transfer fee in other to get a massive sign on bonus. Did Judas do more?
Arrogance in abundance. in rcent years. Glaring lazy defending from a half hearted ball watcher
Klopp never publicly called out his bad defending just played the positive spin.
He needed a harder line rather than smoke being blown up his ass.
Trent also knew he wasn’t captain material. He’s pissed off because he thinks he deserves a great send off, he doesn’t!
Slot played it cute but at least Bradley came throughand unsettled Trents monopoly.
Spot on mate.
TAA, good player? Heck yes. Could/ should have been so much better. Champions league final 2026 Liverpool fc 4 – Real Madrid 1.