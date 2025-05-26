Alisson Becker’s priceless post-match admission sums up Liverpool’s dominance this season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Aside from teasing Ryan Gravenberch over his red card, Alisson Becker may have delivered the perfect summary of just how dominant Liverpool have been in English football this season.

Four weeks to the day that the Reds secured their 20th top-flight title, they were presented with the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Sunday following the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Such has been the party atmosphere among the squad that Arne Slot jetted off to Ibiza for a holiday this month while the players flew to Dubai, and the champions didn’t actually win any of ther final four games following the glory-clinching victory over Tottenham Hotspur a month ago.

Alisson has had enough of celebrating!

Alisson was part of an even more emphatic title-winning Liverpool team in 2020, when the league was won with seven matches to spare, and he admitted that the celebrations throughout May had taken a toll on him until the trophy presentation yesterday.

Speaking to Optus Sport, the Reds’ number 1 said: “To be honest, I am a little bit tired of partying! Four weeks in a row celebrating after the game against Spurs. Of course we know that we are champions, but today you can do it properly with the silverware. Today, everything is full; it’s complete. Yeah, we will celebrate a lot.”

Alisson and Liverpool right to enjoy rare luxury

Alisson and his teammates will round off an unforgettable season this afternoon when the squad embark on an open-top bus tour of Liverpool, with thousands of supporters expected to line the streets of the city to salute their heroes.

Roy Keane may have criticised the Reds’ attitude in the final month of the campaign as results dwindled, but the hard work was already done by that stage and the players rightly took advantage of a rare chance to unwind amid a football calendar which allows for precious little downtime.

The Brazil goalkeeper is one of numerous LFC stars who’ll soon be linking up with their countries for international duty over the next fortnight, proof positive that their commitments are virtually relentless, and it won’t be all that long until they’re all back at the AXA Training Centre for pre-season.

Even if Liverpool do retain the Premier League title next year, it’s plausible that they could be pushed right to the very last minute, just as they did to Manchester City in 2019 and 2022. Therefore, they’re right to make the most of the luxury of winning it with matches to spare this time around.

Alisson being ‘tired of partying’ is a new one on us, and that remark really does sum up how dominant we’ve been in the top flight this term!