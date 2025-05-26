(Video) Federico Chiesa humbled by ‘crazy’ Liverpool celebrations and gives verdict on his chant

Image via @ChiesaLFC on X

To put it mildly, Liverpool fans have taken Federico Chiesa to their hearts and he’s incredibly grateful for their support.

Despite starting only one match for the Reds in their triumphant Premier League campaign, the 27-year-old has been the recipient of one of the most boisterous chants at Anfield, with his ‘I’m a Kopite now’ ditty to the tune of ‘Sway’ by Dean Martin an instant favourite.

It could be heard by revellers who remained outside the stadium long after the top-flight trophy had been presented on Sunday and was belted out with gusto during the celebrations inside the ground earlier in the evening.

Chiesa humbled by fans’ support and chant

During Liverpool’s open-top bus parade through the city on Monday, Chiesa was humbled by the scale of the turnout for the celebrations which took place, and by how everyone at the club welcomed him with open arms.

He said: “I never won a [league] championship. For the European one [with Italy] it was really good, but today the city is just crazy. It’s just madness out there! It’s unbelievable.

“I’m so proud of the team. When I first came here they tried to immediately make me part of the team and they supported me during the tough time that I had this year, and I have to thank them all.”

When asked about his chant by LFCTV, Chiesa modestly replied: “I have to thank the fans because I didn’t play that much this year but to receive this love back from the fans is just amazing, and the song actually has a good tune!”

Chiesa has memories for life from his first year at Liverpool

Honestly, what a lovely guy Federico seems to be!

It’s a shame that injury problems prevented him from truly clicking into gear when he arrived at Liverpool, and were it not for the presence of a certain Mo Salah in his primary position, he’d probably have featured a lot more throughout the season.

Hopefully he’ll enjoy better fortunes on the pitch during 2025/26 at Anfield, but what we can say with a great degree of certainty is that he’ll have core memories from his time on Merseyside, however long he stays here.

To win the Premier League in his first year at the club, partake in the celebrations we witnessed over the past 48 hours and become an instant favourite of the Kop will surely have given Chiesa some of the happiest times of his life, even having won the European Championship with Italy in 2021.

Federico giving the seal of approval to his catchy chant has made our day!

You can view Chiesa’s comments below, taken from LFCTV’s coverage and shared via @ChiesaLFC on X: