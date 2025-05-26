Liverpool player may have offered big summer clue in poignant 6-word Instagram post on Sunday

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Trent Alexander-Arnold mightn’t yet be the only man to have played his last match for Liverpool on Sunday.

The Reds rounded off their triumphant campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace, after which they were presented with the Premier League trophy amid unforgettable scenes at Anfield.

The vice-captain was given a warm reception in L4 on the day of his final appearance for the club before he leaves on a free transfer this summer, and he wasn’t the only LFC player who looked visibly emotional on the pitch during the post-match celebrations.

Elliott shares poignant Instagram post

On Sunday night, Harvey Elliott took to Instagram to share a few images of himself with the Premier League trophy, although one of the photos was in marked contrast to the tone of the others.

It showed the Liverpool midfielder being comforted as he broke down in tears, while his six-word caption was also rather poignant, reading: ‘Memories for life! Thank you Reds.❤️’

Did Elliott play his last game for Liverpool on Sunday?

Perhaps the 22-year-old was simply overwhelmed by the emotion of the day and was reflecting purely upon the title-winning celebrations at a packed Anfield as ‘memories for life’.

However, amid rumours that he could be allowed to leave Merseyside this summer, perhaps the caption and his post-match tears offered a clue that he too may have been saying farewell to Kopites on Sunday.

The England under-21 gem started just once in the top flight this season, and with Liverpool reportedly edging ever closer to the blockbuster signing of Florian Wirtz, he could game-time even harder to come by under Arne Slot.

Elliott will now enjoy some well-earned time off before linking up with his country’s squad as they seek to defend their European under-21 title in Slovakia next month.

If yesterday was to be his final appearance as a Reds player, he’ll depart Anfield having played his part during a glorious era for the club, contributing towards two Premier League titles (he briefly featured in 2019/20) and three domestic cup triumphs.

Whether or not Sunday was goodbye or simply ‘see you in August’ will become clearer over the coming weeks.

Check out the Instagram post from Elliott below (via harvelliott):