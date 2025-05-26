(Video) Owner’s day off: What John Henry was seen doing on Liverpool bus at start of parade

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

As the owner of a large-scale corporation and some of the biggest teams in world sport, John W Henry doesn’t have too many days off, but today he’s very much letting his hair down!

The owner of Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has come in for some justified criticism during the Boston-based company’s 15-year stewardship at Liverpool FC (particularly his involvement in the European Super League), but it’s inarguable that the club has improved exponentially from the distressed state in which he acquired it in 2010.

Merseyside is at a standstill today as thousands of jubilant Reds supporters line the streets of the city to revel in a record-equalling 20th league title, but the first one to elicit an organised public celebration since 1990.

Henry enjoying himself during Liverpool parade

Footage captured of the parade showed Henry occupying a place on the upper tier of the double-decker bus ferrying the victorious squad around Liverpool, and it’s fair to say that the Illinois native is in full relaxation mode.

An aerial shot which has been shared online by @ChiesaLFC on X (and clipped from LFCTV’s coverage of the parade) features the FSG owner serenely sipping a bottle of beer whilst ditching his trademark suit for a red hoodie and – in an unfortunate indictment of the weather being expected – a poncho.

Henry helped to rescue Liverpool from the abyss in 2010

Barring a catastrophic turn of events in the future, Henry’s involvement with Liverpool looks set to be viewed through a hugely positive lens.

The club was frightening close to entering administration when FSG ended the egregious reign of Tom Hicks and George Gillett in 2010. Since then, the Reds have become the envy of almost every club in England both on and off the pitch.

Two Premier League titles have been won, with several other challenges falling narrowly short, while there was a Champions League triumph to savour six years ago. LFC have also become renowned for excellent recruitment in an era where some of their rivals have continued to get that horribly wrong.

Henry and FSG will be back to business tomorrow, but on this memorable Bank Holiday Monday afternoon, it’s only right that he gets to enjoy the celebrations of the club that he helped to rescue when they were in their most desperate hour of need.

