“Something I’m looking at…” – Liverpool title winner strongly hints at possible summer exit

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

One Liverpool player appeared to drop a strong hint over his future amid the Premier League title celebrations at Anfield on Sunday.

It was already known that the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace would be Trent Alexander-Arnold’s final game for the Reds, and that might also be true of some other members of the champions’ squad.

In recent days, David Ornstein named seven LFC players who could plausibly leave over the summer, and Caoimhin Kelleher was among that list, with the Irish goalkeeper continually having to play backup to the peerless Alisson Becker.

Kelleher again hints at possible exit from Liverpool

The 26-year-old has previously voiced his desire to be a first-choice starter after impressing whenever called upon at Liverpool, and he reiterated that belief on the pitch at Anfield yesterday.

Speaking to Optus Sport, the Reds’ number 62 said: “I’ve said it before as well that I feel like I’m good enough to be a number one and I feel like I’m good enough to play week in week out, and that’s what I’m looking to do. This season I was lucky enough to play a lot of games but it’s definitely something I’m looking at.”

Liverpool should be able to fetch a handsome fee if they sell Kelleher

From the moment that Liverpool confirmed the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili last August – with the Georgian goalkeeper arriving at Anfield this summer – it’s seemed quite likely that this would be Kelleher’s final season with the Reds.

Even prior to the current campaign, the Irishman had proven more than capable of excelling at Premier League and Champions League level, and he underlined his credentials even further in the 20 matches that he played this term.

The 26-year-old won’t be stuck for options if he is to depart in the coming weeks, with Newcastle, Leeds and Tottenham Hotspur all among the clubs who’ve been linked with him.

If Liverpool are to sell Kelleher this summer, they should be able to fetch far more than the derisory £12m figure suggested by former Aston Villa scout Bryan King last week. A player of the Ireland goalkeeper’s talents is easily worth £30m or more in today’s market.

At least if the Cork native were to move on, history suggests that FSG will reap a tidy sum for him, based on the fees they’ve banked from previous sales such as Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg, among others.