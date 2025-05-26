(Video) One Liverpool player’s name was still being chanted at Anfield 3 hours after full-time

Image via Theo Squires on X

When it’s the 25th of May and the year ends in a 5, it’s usually an unforgettable date for Liverpool fans.

On the precise 20-year anniversary of winning the Champions League in Istanbul, Anfield was packed for a generation of Reds supporters to get their first experience of being at the stadium to witness their team being presented with the Premier League trophy, with Jurgen Klopp also in attendance.

Similar to the title-clinching Sunday at the end of April, many Kopites continued to party outside the ground well into the night, savouring every last minute of the sort of days which would’ve seemed fanciful a decade ago.

Liverpool fans continued the celebrations well into the night

Liverpool Echo journalist Theo Squires posted a video to X as he made his way out of Anfield at 9:20pm, three hours after the final whistle has sounded in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Hundreds of fans had no intention of going home at that point, instead congregating outside the stadium as one particular chant received a constant airing.

The boisterious ditty in Federico Chiesa’s name boomed around Anfield when the Italian raised the Premier League trophy in front of the Kop, and it was still doing the rounds in L4 late into the night.

Chiesa is already a true cult hero at Liverpool

It speaks volumes for the 27-year-old’s popularity that, despite playing in only six matches in our title-winning top-flight campaign (and starting just the one), he received one of the loudest cheers for an individual on Sunday.

Injury problems in the first half of the season and the continued brilliance of Mo Salah precluded him from establishing himself in Arne Slot’s attack, with the ex-Juventus man largely reliant on substitute appearances.

Chiesa has been the subject of transfer speculation linking him with a return to Italy this summer, and he’d have been disappointed not to even make the matchday squad yesterday, but insiders have reported that Liverpool staff are enamoured by his thoroughly professional attitude behind the scenes.

His first nine months at Anfield may have been far from ideal, but hopefully an extended break over the next few weeks and a proper pre-season will see him primed for action when August rolls around and ready to finally make his mark on Merseyside.

Even if that doesn’t quite happen, the scenes in L4 yesterday left us in no doubt that the Reds’ number 14 is already guaranteed cult hero status on the Kop!

You can view the scenes outside Anfield last night below, via @TheoSquiresECHO on X: