‘My information…’ – Romano outlines what he’s expecting with Kerkez and Liverpool ‘this week’

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Milos Kerkez has had a terrific season for Bournemouth, helping them to equal their best-ever Premier League finish of ninth, but will he still be at the Vitality Stadium when the 2025/26 campaign begins?

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the Hungarian left-back and, as per Fabrizio Romano over the weekend, is quite keen on signing for the Reds as negotiations continue to progress steadily.

Richard Hughes – the sporting director who oversaw the defender’s move to the Cherries two years ago – already seems to be making serious moves for the summer transfer window, with Jeremie Frimpong effectively signed and Florian Wirtz appearing to be on course to follow him to Anfield.

Romano shares Milos Kerkez transfer update

Romano has shared another update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Kerkez on Monday morning, and while this prospective deal doesn’t seem to be as far advanced as those for the Bayer Leverkusen duo, it appears to be moving smoothly along the track.

Speaking via GIVEMESPORT, the Italian transfer reporter said: “My information, guys, is that Kerkez already has an agreement on personal terms with Liverpool, so just about some small details to be clarified, and then Liverpool are in contact with Bournemouth.

“Liverpool are still working on this one, so not only Wirtz, not only Frimpong – also in active conversations for Kerkez; and this week, the conversations will continue to get the deal done.”

How does Kerkez compare to Robertson and Tsimikas?

The Reds haven’t made a senior left-back signing since 2020, with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas jostling for the shirt in that role ever since, but Kerkez could provide a welcome refresh in that position at Anfield.

The Hungarian chipped in with seven goal contributions in the Premier League this season, compared to just one assist each for our current left-sided defenders, and he also posted the best tackle success average of the three with 63.2% (the others came in at just under 61%, as per FBref).

In addition, the 21-year-old completed 45.8% of his attempted take-ons in 2024/25, compared to 41.7% for the Greece international and 38.9% for the Scotland captain. Given those players’ respective age profiles, the Cherries defender seems likely to extend that advantage further in the coming years.

There are still aspects to Kerkez’s game where he can improve – he ranks among the bottom 32% of left-backs in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for pass completion, while he’s also average or just below average for core defensive metrics such as blocks, clearances and aerial duels won per 90 minutes (FBref).

Still, Liverpool wouldn’t be pressing ahead with a prospective deal for the Bournemouth youngster unless they were fully convinced that he’d be the perfect fit for Arne Slot’s side.

Having made tremendous progress already in the pursuits of Frimpong and Wirtz, we wouldn’t bet against Hughes being substantially closer to bringing the Cherries’ number 3 to Anfield by this time next week!