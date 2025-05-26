Fabrizio Romano has just shared details of ‘official bid’ from Liverpool for Florian Wirtz

Image via Pau Barrena/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Liverpool have reportedly submitted an official offer to Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz.

As indicated by Fabrizio Romano over the weekend, the 22-year-old has made it clear to his current club’s hierarchy that he wants to join the Premier League champions, while Anfield chiefs are in continued contact as they work towards striking a deal.

On Monday morning, the Italian transfer reporter took to X to share details of a formal proposal to the value of more than £84m which has now reportedly been sent to the BayArena for the Germany international.

Romano outlined: ‘Liverpool first official bid for Florian Wirtz in excess of €100m package with add-ons has been received by Bayer Leverkusen. Club to club negotiations underway, restarting today to get the deal done very soon. Wirtz already told Bayer that he only wants Liverpool.’

How will Leverkusen respond to Liverpool’s opening offer for Wirtz?

With the Daily Mail and other outlets having claimed that Leverkusen want as much as €150m (£126m) for Wirtz, Liverpool’s reported initial offer seems likely to be rebuffed by the Bundesliga outfit.

However, Richard Hughes may be hopeful of meeting somewhere in the middle, with the player’s evident desire for the move potentially helping towards his club relenting somewhat on his eventual transfer fee amid a recognition that they’ll receive a tidy sum for him.

Romano’s updates suggest that it mightn’t be much longer before a deal is struck, so long as communication between the two clubs doesn’t descend into a terminal collapse.

For Liverpool to spend nearly £100m on one of the most coveted young players in European football and sign him ahead of the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester City would represent a serious statement of intent from FSG as the summer transfer window gets set to commence.

Leverkusen’s response to the purported opening offer from Anfield will be eagerly awaited, and let’s hope that Hughes can finalise a deal for Wirtz before long.