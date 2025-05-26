(Photo) One ice-cold image of Mo Salah at Anfield on Sunday perfectly captures his greatness

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

In an alternate universe, Mo Salah could’ve been saying an emotional farewell to Liverpool fans at Anfield on Sunday, having spent much of the season edging nervously towards the end of his contract.

That horror scenario has thankfully been prevented by the Egyptian penning a new two-year deal in April, which’ll bring up a full decade of service to the Reds by the time that expires in the summer of 2027.

He’s been a consistently brilliant goalscorer throughout his eight years at the club so far, and one ice-cold image that he posted to social media last night perfectly captures what a phenomenal campaign he’s had.

Salah shows off his collection of trophies

Salah took to X to share a photo of him sitting on the Anfield turf in front of an empty Kop, accompanied only by his vast array of collective and individual prizes from 2024/25.

Standing resplendently in the centre of the image is literally and figuratively the biggest of the lot, namely the Premier League trophy, flanked by his Golden Boot and Playmaker awards as the division’s top scorer and leading assists provider.

Also featured is his Premier League Player of the Season prize and a similar award from the Football Writers’ Association.

Salah has had his best season of a phenomenal career

The aura of this extraordinary footballer is brilliantly captured by that image – a phenomenal player casually sitting alongside the biggest prize in English football, along with a near clean-sweep of individial accolades.

There were times last year when some pundits questioned whether Liverpool should cash in on Salah, who was constantly being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. How foolish do those suggestions look now?

With 29 goals and 18 assists in the top flight alone, the 32-year-old has matched the all-time G/A record for a single Premier League season; and he’s done so in four fewer games than Alan Shearer and Andy Cole had in the mid-1990s, when there were 22 teams in the division rather than 20.

The Egyptian could easily have obliterated that duo only for an uncharacteristically subdued finish to the campaign, with just two goals and a single assist in nine matches since the start of April, but at least he earned a share of the record in the nick of time with his late equaliser against Crystal Palace yesterday.

Salah will turn 33 next month but, far from slowing down, this has surely been the best season of his career in terms of individual and team performance combined. Thank goodness we get to enjoy at least two more years of his greatness at Anfield!

You can view the photo of Salah with the various trophies below, via @MoSalah on X: