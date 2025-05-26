(Video) Arne Slot had one request that Liverpool fans gladly obliged during victory parade

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

When Arne Slot asks Liverpool supporters to do something, generally they’ll oblige him with no questions asked!

This time last year the Dutchman was about to officially begin his reign as the club’s head coach, with plenty of intrigue as to how he’d far as the immediate successor to the legendary Jurgen Klopp.

The answer has since been provided in emphatic style, with the 46-year-old guiding the Reds to the Premier League title at the first attempt, and doing so with four matches to spare.

Slot loving life on open-top bus parade

Slot and the Liverpool players are taking a well-earned open-top bus tour through the streets of Liverpool this afternoon as they revel in their status as champions of England, with thousands of fans out in force to show their appreciation despite the inclement weather.

As supporters burst into a chorus of ‘campeones’, footage from LFCTV’s coverage of the parade (which was shared on X by @trentchive) shows the Dutchman raising his hand as if to implore them to sing even louder, a request which was duly answered by the adoring Merseyside faithful.

Slot and Liverpool revelling in their day of celebration

Between Slot taking on the role of cheerleader and club owner John W Henry treating himself to a bottle of beer on the bus, today is unquestionably a day for everyone associated with the Reds to unwind and enjoy the considerable achievement of winning the Premier League.

From tomorrow onwards, the head coach and Anfield hierarchy will turn their attention towards keeping Liverpool at the summit of English football next season and also aiming for Champions League success, with transfer pursuits such as the one for Florian Wirtz already appearing to be at an advanced stage.

Such a coup would’ve seemed unthinkable just 12 months ago amid the uncertainty of a new era beginning in L4, but for the Reds to put themselves in a position to be able to attract players of that lustre attests to the job that the 46-year-old has done in the dugout.

Slot has often cut an unflappable, no-nonsense figure during his first year on Merseyside, but today he’s rightly in party mode, just like the city as a whole!

You can view Slot geeing up the Liverpool supporters below, via @trentchive on X (formerly Twitter):