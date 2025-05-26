(Video) Jaw-dropping scenes on the Strand as thousands brave the rain for Liverpool victory parade

Image via The Anfield Wrap

What a day to be in Liverpool, and what a time to be a supporter of the Reds!

After the scenes of jubilation at Anfield on Sunday as Arne Slot’s side were presented with the Premier League trophy, the party has expanded to cover plenty more of Merseyside this afternoon as the squad embark on an open-top bus parade through the city.

Social media footage showed train stations packed to capacity earlier on Monday as thousands of fans prepared to descend on Liverpool for a day of celebration, and the crescendo to the parade is going to be something special later this evening.

Strand packed out long before climax of Liverpool bus parade

Shortly after 4pm – a good two to three hours before the official celebration is expected to reach its climax – The Anfield Wrap uploaded a short video clip to X which shows the masses gathered in the Strand, where the bus will pass through before the festivities conclude on Blundell Street.

The crowd was already dozens deep at that point, as captured by footage taken from a balcony on a building overlooking the area, and revellers blissfully ignored the rain which had descended on Merseyside to bounce along to the familiar strains of Gala’s ‘Freed From Desire’.

A day to cherish for Liverpool supporters

An estimated 750,000 people attended the parade after the 2019 Champions League triumph, and we wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if that number is surpassed today.

Pandemic restrictions curtailed any possibility of a mass public celebration for the following year’s Premier League success, so a moment of this magnitude has been many years in the making, and for younger fans the scenes will be unprecedented.

We’ve already seen John W Henry enjoying a bottle of beer on the bus and Slot revving up a few of the locals, and the scenes at the conclusion of the parade are sure to be incredible even by Liverpudlian standards.

Days like these don’t come along all the time, so when they do, it’s only right that we make the most of them. 26 May 2025 will forever live in the memory for thousands of Liverpool fans who’ve had the good fortune to be in the city on a day of unbridled celebration.

You can view the footage of the Strand just after 4pm below, via @TheAnfieldWrap on X: