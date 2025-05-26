(Video) ‘Leave us alone!’ – Szoboszlai and Tsimikas enjoy comical exchange during LFC bus parade

Image via @1414chiesa on X

Kostas Tsimikas could be set for a career in sports broadcasting after he retires as a professional footballer!

That moment is hopefully some time away yet for a player who turned 29 a fortnight ago, and for now he’s simply revelling in his status as a Premier League champion.

Having joined Liverpool just a few weeks after our last top-flight triumph in 2020, the Greek Scouser now has a league winner’s medal from his time in England, and he and his teammates are today soaking in the adoration of thousands of fans on Merseyside for the club’s open-top bus parade.

Tsimikas and Szoboszlai exchange bus parade banter

During the route, Tsimikas briefly took over LFCTV’s coverage of the festivities as he conducted an impromptu interview with Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones.

The Hungarian particularly enjoyed joking with the Greek left-back, insisting that he ask the questions and then – after a few words from the Scouse midfielder – taking the microphone and imploring the Reds’ number 21 to ‘leave us alone’ because ‘we’ve got a party!’.

Tsimikas a popular and charismatic figure

Despite never being a regular starter during his five years at Liverpool, Tsimikas has long since established himself as a cult hero among Kopites, a status helped in no small part by converting the winning penalty in the 2022 FA Cup final against Chelsea.

From cracking jokes with Trent Alexander-Arnold to making a grand entrance when reporting back for pre-season training last summer, the 29-year-old possesses a natural charisma which makes him a real favourite among fans and teammates.

Whether or not he’ll be at Anfield next season remains to be seen, with reports of transfer interest from several Premier League clubs amid the Reds’ ongoing links with Milos Kerkez potentially casting doubts over his future on Merseyside.

The exchange with Szoboszlai and Jones again shows Tsimikas’ free-spirited side, and the players are rightly boisterous as they revel in this most special of days with thousands of adoring fans who’ve turned Liverpool into party central!

You can view Tsimikas’ mock interviews below, taken from LFCTV’s coverage and shared via @1414chiesa on X: