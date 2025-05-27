‘Your Liverpool family are behind you’ – Sir Kenny Dalglish’s heartfelt message to people of Merseyside

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Sir Kenny Dalglish has sent a heartfelt message to the people of Liverpool after the incident which occurred in the city on Monday evening.

Nearly 50 people were left injured, with 27 taken to hospital, after a car drove into a crowd of pedestrians shortly after 6pm yesterday, when the parade celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League title triumph had just concluded.

Steve Rotheram, mayor of Liverpool City Region, has said that Merseyside Police will continue their investigations into the matter ‘until they are satisfied that they have collected all the evidence’.

A few hours after the incident, Dalglish used his social media platforms to express his sadness over what happened on Monday evening and send a message of solidarity to those impacted by the event.

In a post on his Instagram story, which was then shared on X, the former LFC player and manager wrote: “Shocked, horrified and deeply saddened about what happened at the end of the parade today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone and their families who have been impacted by today’s tragic event.

“Our anthem has never felt more appropriate, You’ll Never Walk Alone. Your Liverpool family are behind you.”

We echo every word of this heartfelt message from Dalglish, whose solidary and support as manager of the club in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster was nothing short of heroic, having attended many of the funerals for the 97 people who died.

As shown by the actions of many residents of Liverpool and Merseyside on Monday night who opened their homes and offered transportation to those stranded in the city, adversity brings out the best in people and a sense of community and humanity will prevail.

Our thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of everybody who was affected by what happened yesterday.