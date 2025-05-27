Emergency services and public praised for quick response after car driven into people at Liverpool parade

(Photo by Getty Images)

The emergency services and members of the public have been praised for their quick response to help those who were injured after a car was driven into a crowd of people in Liverpool on Monday evening.

The incident occurred shortly after the conclusion of the victory parade to celebrate Liverpool FC winning the Premier League, with 27 people (including four children) being taken to hospital and two serious injuries reported, including one of the children.

In a press conference on Monday night, Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims commended everyone who quickly came to the aid of those who were injured.

She said (via Daily Express): “I want to thank all of the emergency services, partner agencies and members of the public who came to the assistance of the injured following this evening’s shocking incident, which we declared a major incident.

“This had been a joyous day in Liverpool with hundreds of thousands of people lining the streets to celebrate Liverpool Football Club’s victory parade. A number of people have been injured and were taken to hospital.

“In addition, a large number of people of all ages were treated at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.”

Nick Searle, chief fire officer of the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, shared how firefighting crews reacted instantly to rescue four people who had been trapped under a vehicle before passing them to the ambulance service for medical assessment.

In connection with the incident, a 53-year-old man from the Liverpool area has been apprehended, with Merseyside Police suspecting him to be the driver of the car.

The police have stated that they consider this to be an isolated incident and have confirmed that it is not being treated as an act of terrorism.

The thoughts of everyone at Empire of the Kop are with the families and loved ones of everybody affected by the incident on Monday evening, and we would also like to thank every person who provided medical assistance on the scene and subsequently offered help and support to people in the city.