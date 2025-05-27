Mayor Steve Rotheram issues statement after car driven into people at Liverpool parade on Monday

(Photo by Getty Images)

Steve Rotheram, mayor of Liverpool City Region, has issued a new statement on the incident on Monday evening which left nearly 50 people injured and 27 taken to hospital, with two people sustaining serious injuries.

Shortly after 6pm yesterday, when the parade celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League title victory had just concluded, a car was driven into a crowd of people in the city, with a 53-year-old man from the Liverpool area arrested in connection with the incident.

Mayor Rotheram attended the scene on Tuesday morning and provided a statement in which he declared that Merseyside Police will continue their investigations and that the health and wellbeing of those injured is the ‘main concern’.

He said (via Liverpool Echo): “There is still a police presence here and a tent up at the scene, and the police will continue to carry out their investigations until they are satisfied that they have collected all the evidence and that they can open Water Street and the surrounding.

“Yesterday is a complete contrast to the scene now. There is hardly anybody on the streets and yesterday there was up to one million people perhaps on these streets all with one thing in mind – to show the football team that they love the admiration, the euphoria at winning the Premier League and watch their heroes go by, and that’s what happened to the large extent.”

“We need the police to conclude their investigations. That’s what we are waiting for and then the road will be opened and things go back to normal, except of course those people who witnessed what happened here and certainly with the four people who are still seriously injured in hospital. They are our main concern and all the focus should be on them.”

Mayor Rotheram has also thanked the emergency services and members of the public who helped at the scene when the incident unfolded.

At this moment in time, the thoughts of everyone at Empire of the Kop are with the families and loved ones of everybody affected by what happened on Monday evening, and we pray that those who were injured will soon make a full recovery.