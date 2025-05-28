‘Very lucky to be alive’ – Liverpool fan struck by car speaks after parade tragedy

Pictures via BBC News

What began as one of the best days of their lives quickly became one of the scariest for two Liverpool fans attending the city’s Premier League victory parade.

Jack Trotter and his girlfriend, Abbie Gallagher, had travelled from Newtownards in County Down to join thousands of us lining the streets for the long-awaited celebrations.

But that joy turned to panic when a car drove into crowds on Water Street at around 6pm on Monday.

Speaking with the BBC after being released from hospital, Jack said: “With what happened, I’ve never went from euphoria to zero real, real quick, if that makes sense.”

He added: “The first thought that I got was: ‘Where’s Abbie? I need to find Abbie. Where’s Abbie?’ You know she could be anywhere at this rate and lucky enough she was screaming my name and I found her.”

Jack was taken to hospital by ambulance, suffering injuries to his back and leg, and is now using crutches. He says he feels “very lucky” to still be here and is thankful for the support they’ve both received.

Abbie described the moment the car approached as “terrifying,” saying she had to push herself off the bonnet.

“All I remember is the car being there,” she said. “I was screaming, hysterically crying and all I hear is: ‘I’m here, I’m here.’”

The couple had enjoyed what Jack called an “outstanding” day, especially the chance to see Virgil van Dijk up close, with fans singing from the moment they got on the train.

It was a day of drastic highs and lows for so many

Jurgen Klopp summed up the feeling across the city by describing the day as showing “the two faces of life.”

“The parade was incredible,” he said. “The mood was incredible. And from one second to the other, everything changed.”

He added: “There are more serious things in the world than football… Thoughts and prayers go definitely to the injured people. But to the families of course as well.”

Abbie echoed that sentiment, urging people to cherish those close to them.

“Keep your loved ones close, that’s the main thing,” she said. “Honestly, you just have to be grateful so you do and realise that it can all be taken away from you so quickly.”

Police have since confirmed that 65 people were injured, including four children – one of whom is seriously hurt.

A 53-year-old man from West Derby has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

Klopp’s words will ring true with us all: football gave us another great day, but the real world reminded us how fragile life can be.