Exclusive: Why Darwin Nunez could hold the key to Liverpool striking a deal for Florian Wirtz

(Photos by Pau Barrena/Getty Images and Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Darwin Nunez continues to face an uncertain future at Liverpool, with the Uruguayan attracting plenty of interest from Europe and Saudi Arabia ahead of the summer transfer window.

David Ornstein named the 25-year-old among seven players who could viably leave Anfield in the next three months, and it seems inevitable that there’ll be a few departures in order to top up the transfer budget if the Reds complete a blockbuster deal for Florian Wirtz.

As per Fabrizio Romano on Monday, LFC have sent a ‘first official bid’ to Bayer Leverkusen for the 22-year-old, with the package understood to be in excess of €100m (£83.9m).

Liverpool in negotiations over potential Nunez/Wirtz swap deal

According to sources close to Empire of the Kop, Nunez is believed to be looking for a fresh start this summer, with his agent exploring options away from Liverpool.

Negotiations are ongoing regarding a potential swap deal involving the Uruguay striker and Wirtz, with Anfield chiefs considering that avenue in order to reduce the expenditure on a player who Bayer Leverkusen value somewhere between €130m and €150m (£109m-£125.8m).

If that proposed exchange doesn’t come to fruition, there are several other clubs who’d like to make a move for the Reds’ number 9, with Atletico Madrid, Napoli and the Saudi Pro League quartet of Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli all having him on their radar.

Could a Nunez/Wirtz swap deal be viable?

Is a player-plus-cash deal involving Nunez and Wirtz a plausible option for Liverpool this summer?

There seems to be a growing doubt over the Uruguayan’s future at Anfield, having endured a difficult season in which he scored just seven times in 47 appearances, and Richard Hughes may sense an ideal opportunity to cash in given that so many clubs are seemingly interested in a player who’s at a prime age for a footballer (he turns 26 next month).

Plan A is likely to be a cash offer to Leverkusen for the Germany international, and if it becomes apparent that what LFC are prepared to bid differs significantly from what the Bundesliga runners-up are demanding, perhaps then there could be scope to sweeten the deal by potentially including the ex-Benfica striker.

If – as seems increasingly likely – Nunez does leave Liverpool in the summer, the Merseysiders might as well try to gain something out of it by considering the possibility of offering him to Erik ten Hag’s side if it’d help to get Wirtz to Anfield.

Much would depend on whether our number 9 would be open to such a move, and whether Leverkusen would be interested in him, but it’s a compelling transfer story to monitor nonetheless.