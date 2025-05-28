Every word said by Arne Slot as he declines award invitation after Liverpool parade incident

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot was named manager of the year and Premier League manager of the year at the League Managers Association (LMA) Awards in London on Tuesday, but he chose not to attend the ceremony in solidarity with those affected by the horrific incident in Liverpool on Monday evening.

More than 50 people have required hospital treatment, with 11 remaining in hospital (thankfully all are in a stable condition and appear to be recovering well), after a car was driven into a crowd of pedestrians on Water Street shortly after the conclusion of the parade to celebrate LFC’s domestic title success.

The Reds’ head coach has explained his reasoning for declining to attend the awards dinner and gave thanks to the city’s emergency services for their response to the incident, and to the football community for their words of support since Monday evening.

Slot’s show of solidarity with the people of Liverpool

Slot said (via The Independent): “As you will know, a shocking incident took place in Liverpool yesterday, one that left dozens of men, women and children who had attended our parade injured, and as a result I have had to withdraw from the event out of solidarity with all affected.

“This is not a decision I have taken lightly but it is one that I feel is absolutely right given the seriousness of the situation. I hope that I have your understanding in this regard.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the wider football community, including the LMA itself, the Premier League and many clubs who will be represented tonight, for the support we have received over the last 24 hours. Football is and always should be a game built on rivalry, but it is also a great source of comradeship, especially at times like this.

“If you would indulge me, I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services and other authorities in Liverpool who swung into action as soon as the incident happened. Along with the supporters and bystanders who helped one another in an hour of need, I think everyone involved in the aftermath deserves the gratitude of all of us.”

Thank you, Arne Slot

We fully commend Slot’s decision to decline the awards invitation in solidarity with the people of Liverpool after Monday’s incident, and we’re appreciative of how eloquently he explained his reasoning for not attending the LMA ceremony.

In addition to winning the Premier League title, the 46-year-old has been a class act with how he’s conducted himself throughout his first season in English football, in particular with his reflections on the distressing scenes in the city earlier this week.

His response won’t be forgotten by the club’s fans any time soon, and we’re blessed to have such a classy individual represeting LFC as head coach.