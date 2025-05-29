Trophy winner suddenly available; Liverpool assistant role opens door for key Slot reunion

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be on the verge of a major backroom reshuffle after a surprise move in Amsterdam opened the door for a potential reunion at Anfield.

John Heitinga, who has worked alongside Arne Slot throughout our title-winning campaign, is expected (according to Fabrizio Romano) to take over as Ajax manager – leaving a vacancy as our head coach’s assistant.

And just as the search begins, a familiar name has stepped into the frame.

As confirmed via shakhtar.com, Marino Pusic and his entire coaching staff have officially left the Ukrainian side, following a spell which saw them lift three domestic trophies and rack up 44 wins from 71 games.

Marino Pusic is no stranger to working with Arne Slot

The Croatian worked as Slot’s right-hand man at Feyenoord and played a pivotal role in their Eredivisie-winning season before moving on last year.

With the assistant role now open, a reunion could make perfect sense – especially given how seamlessly the two operated in Rotterdam.

Described by Shakhtar as showing “the highest level of professionalism, personal courage and resilience,” he ticks all the boxes for a top-level club.

The 52-year-old’s availability couldn’t come at a better time but he’s not the only name that will catch the eye of Liverpool fans.

Club legend Steven Gerrard is also currently out of work and could be a tempting option for a high-profile return, even if his path back into the Anfield setup remains unclear.

With pre-season just around the corner, Liverpool’s next appointment could be crucial as we prepare to defend our crown.

Our head coach was awarded the LMA manager of the season, a ceremony he decided not to attend in solidarity with those affected by the events in the city centre, which highlights his seamless transiton into Premier League life.

Whilst life seemed to be put on hold following the incident after the parade, it feels like the gears can now slowly click back into motion.

