Instagram post from Darwin Nunez adds to summer speculation

As Liverpool fans, we’ve seen emotional goodbyes before — but the latest message from Darwin Nunez has sparked fresh speculation ahead of a big summer.

Our No.9 shared a short message on Instagram following the Premier League title parade, calling the experience “unforgettable” and signing off with: “Thank you, Liverpool ❤️”.

The Uruguay international posted a series of pictures and videos from the open-top bus celebration, but it’s the tone of his message that has some wondering if it was more than just gratitude.

Our £85m forward has faced a mixed first season under Arne Slot and speculation around his future is growing with every passing day.

A report earlier this week suggested he could be used as part of a deal to bring Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz to Anfield — a move that would certainly offer benefits to both clubs.

Could this be a farewell to Darwin Nunez?

The former Benfica man’s timing is also worth noting, with his post landing just days after a serious traffic incident took place after the Liverpool squad bus passed through the city.

That event, which shocked onlookers and has since been addressed by Merseyside Police, only added to the surreal atmosphere surrounding the parade.

As things stand, Arne Slot has not commented directly on whether we will lose Nunez this summer but it certainly feels like this will be the case.

What happens next with Darwin remains unclear — but if this was a farewell, it came wrapped in celebration.

You can view Nunez’s post via his Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darwin Nuñez Ribeiro (@darwin_n9)

