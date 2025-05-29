Fairclough opens up on shock passing of Anfield legend Stevenson who ‘played with style’

(Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

Tributes have been paid after the passing of a former Liverpool player who played a key role in one of our most significant triumphs.

Willie Stevenson, a Scottish midfielder who helped us lift our first ever FA Cup in 1965, has died at the age of 85.

The ex-Anfield man made 241 appearances during his time under Bill Shankly and was an integral part of the side that brought silverware and belief back to the red half of Merseyside.

David Fairclough, who later played for us but grew up watching Stevenson at Anfield, has spoken of his shock at the loss.

Willie Stevenson was more than just a player to his teammates

“It’s very sad news,” the former forward told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Willie was a very nice man. He was quietly spoken, much like the way he played football – with a bit of style and just went about his business.”

The former attacker went on to praise Stevenson’s influence in the dressing room and his popularity among the Forever Reds group, where many of our former players still gather to this day.

“Anybody who remembers him playing during the 1960s would recall his quiet, stylish play,” Fairclough said.

“He could beat players and always deliver a great pass for the likes of Roger Hunt and Ian St John.”

The former Rangers man famously scored the penalty that sent us to Wembley after beating Chelsea in the semi-final, before helping create the opener against Leeds in the final.

Fairclough said: “He played a big role in us winning the FA Cup for the first time, which was a very special moment for this football club.”

We’ve also written our own tribute to Stevenson, looking at his incredible contribution to a golden era at Anfield.

