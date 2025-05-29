(Video) Why Jota was left fuming with Endo during Liverpool trophy parade

Diogo Jota was left fuming with Wataru Endo during Liverpool’s trophy parade on Monday after the Japan international threw what appears to be our No.20’s scarf into the crowd.

In a video shared on X by @AnythingLFC_ (originally from @samdaham23 on TikTok), the former Stuttgart man can be seen waving the scarf and celebrating with the adoring supporters below.

Just as Jota turns round to potentially reclaim possession of the scarf, our No. 3 had already released it from his grip and tossed it towards a fan he’d picked out.

After realising what had happened, the former Wolves man can be seen gesturing towards the new owner of the scarf to throw it back onto the bus.

From the footage it doesn’t look like the Portuguese was successful in his attempts to be reunited with the scarf – but we’re sure he can afford a new one!

It was nice of Endo to provide a souvenir for the lucky supporter, but he appeared to upset one of his teammates in the process!

Check the video below: