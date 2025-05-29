‘People keep bringing it up’ – Liverpool ace even has family asking him if he’ll stay at Anfield

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player has strongly reaffirmed his commitment to the club and has even had family and teammates asking him to clarify speculation surrounding his future.

Having stared just one match in the Reds’ triumphant Premier League campaign, there have been rumours over a possible summer exit from Anfield for Wataru Endo, who’s reportedly been of interest to Eintracht Frankfurt in recent weeks.

It’d be understandable if, at this stage of his career, the 32-year-old were to seek a move to a club where he’d feature more regularly, but our number 3 has absolutely no intention of leaving Merseyside just yet.

Endo reaffirms his commitment to Liverpool

In an interview with Japanese broadcaster ABEMA, the midfielder was asked if he’d rather remain a bit-part player at Liverpool than become a regular starter elsewhere.

He replied: “Yeah, I’d say so. I really think Liverpool is that kind of club – one that’s worth it. If I have the opportunity to play here, I wouldn’t throw it away just to go somewhere else. I believe that giving it my all here, and helping Liverpool win more titles, is the path to making my career as fulfilling as possible.”

Endo added that even those closest to him have felt compelled to ask about his future, saying: “People keep bringing it up. I’ve gotten messages from friends. Even my family is like, ‘So what are you going to do?’

“Sometimes other players ask too: ‘Are you going to be here next year?’, especially after the middle of the season, but I just say, ‘As far as I’m concerned, I’m staying’.”

Endo embodies everything that Liverpool is about

The Japan captain may have arrived at Liverpool with relatively little fanfare two years ago, but he’s since become a darling of the Kop for his exemplary attitude on and off the pitch.

There were numerous matches during the 2024/25 season where Endo was sprung from the bench to help the Reds see out narrow victories, with the 32-year-old using all of his experience to wind down the clock and ensure that his team got over the line.

The former Stuttgart player has echoes of James Milner towards the latter part of his Anfield career in being a wise ‘father figure’ who mightn’t start regularly but whose presence in the dressing room and value to the squad is hard to overstate, and whose commitment to the cause is faultless.

Our number 3 very much gets what it means to play for Liverpool, never taking that honour for granted and appreciating every minute that he has at this great club.

We don’t doubt in the slightest that Endo will once again be a massively important figure for the Reds next season as they seek to defend their Premier League title.