Kroos makes honest admission about Wirtz transfer to Liverpool

Florian Wirtz continues to be heavily linked with a move to Anfield this summer, and now his former international teammate Toni Kroos has offered his take on the deal.

The Real Madrid and Germany legend, who retired at the end of the 2023/24 season, spoke while attending the Icon League indoor football tournament.

“If he thinks that’s the best next step for him and his career, then that’s good,” said the 34-year-old, via bulinews.com.

“You can technically only judge decisions like this afterwards, of course.”

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, still only 21, is reportedly subject to a €100 million bid from us – but his club are said to be holding out for closer to €130 million.

There have been reports that Darwin Nunez could be heading the opposite direction, something which would certainly change the financial landscape of this deal.

Toni Kroos has backed Florian Wirtz to succeed at his next club

Kroos knows all about pressure at Leverkusen, having spent two seasons there on loan before becoming a mainstay at Bayern Munich and then Los Blancos.

“He is a player who can prevail at any club in the world in my opinion,” the former German international continued.

“It doesn’t matter if it would’ve been Bayern or Liverpool… he has all the tools to assert himself at any given top club.”

The midfielder’s ability to adapt to the Premier League will be one of the key questions for Arne Slot if a deal is completed.

The Bayer Leverkusen sporting director has already confirmed our ‘concrete interest’ though and so we’re seemingly certainly in the running for this transfer.

