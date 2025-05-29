Ryan Gravenberch suspension clarified after Liverpool midfielder’s red card v Crystal Palace

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One unwelcome footnote on what was otherwise a day of celebration last weekend was the red card shown to Ryan Gravenberch in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday – a moment that Alisson Becker playfully mocked afterwards.

The Dutch midfielder was already on a yellow when he brought down Daichi Kamada midway through the second half, but he was shown a straight red for that foul as he was deemed to have denied a clear goalscoring opportunity.

There has been some querying as to whether or not he’ll face ban (and, if so, for what fixtures), and one journalist has now cleared up the details of the suspension that’s coming the 23-year-old’s way.

What matches will Gravenberch miss through suspension?

As outlined in his latest Liverpool Confidential round-up for the Daily Mail, Lewis Steele contacted the FA and the Premier League to ascertain the particulars of the punishment for Gravenberch.

Although the Reds’ next competitive game is the Community Shield against Palace a week before the top-flight season starts in August, the Dutchman’s suspension will apply solely to the league, meaning that he’ll miss the first game in his team’s bid to retain the title.

It’s expected that he’ll be banned for just one match as his red card wasn’t for violent conduct, which typically sees a player being suspended for three games (The Athletic).

Liverpool will have to make do without Gravenberch to begin title defence

Gravenberch missed only one Premier League game in the entire 2024/25 campaign (he sat out the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea in a much-changed lineup and started every other fixture), but he’ll immediately equal that tally at the start of next season due to his red card at Anfield on Sunday.

It’s not an ideal scenario for Arne Slot to be without one of his most trusted lieutenants for Liverpool’s top-flight opener in August, but that’s exactly why the Reds have assembled a squad with strength in depth.

It could open the door for Wataru Endo to come into the team, with the 32-year-old affirming that he wants to remain on Merseyside for the foreseeable future. Incidentally, his one league start this term came as the replacement for the Dutch midfielder in the aforementioned loss at Stamford Bridge.

On 18 June, we’ll discover which opponent is spared having to face Gravenberch when the fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League are announced, with LFC fans now left hoping that the game for which he’s banned won’t be against a team who’ll likely be a direct rival in the top-flight table.

It’s a shame that one impetuous moment on Sunday will cost him on the opening weekend of the next campaign, but hopefully Liverpool should still have enough quality in their side to begin their title defence with three points, whoever they might be facing.