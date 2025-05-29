“Can’t wait” – Didi Hamann explains why Liverpool fans will soon ‘fall in love with’ Florian Wirtz

(Photos by Christof Koepsel and Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Didi Hamann has predicted that Florian Wirtz will become a real ‘fan favourite’ at Liverpool in next to no time once he plays his first few matches for the club.

The 22-year-old is still a Bayer Leverkusen player for now, of course, but Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Reds have submitted an ‘official bid’ for him, and Lewis Steele even hinted at the possiblity of the proposed transfer being completed by the middle of June.

The eventual fee is likely to meet or top £100m, which’d make the Germany international a club-record acquisition for LFC, but his compatriot from the 2005 Champions League-winning side believes that the playmaker will slot in seamlessly on Merseyside.

Hamann hugely excited by imminent Wirtz arrival

Speaking to Sky Germany (via Bild), Hamann affirmed that Wirtz has ‘made a very good decision’ by seemingly choosing to join Liverpool rather than Bayern Munich and claimed that the player’s family had been won over by how Anfield chiefs handled their approach and negotiations.

The former Reds midfielder then waxed lyrical about the Leverkusen star, saying: “Florian Wirtz makes others better. I believe he’s a player who can play anywhere. That’s why he might have had the opportunity to go to Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

“Liverpool has fast players: Jeremie Frimpong is also moving to Liverpool, and Wirtz already knows him very well. Then you have players like Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, who need to be showcased.

“It won’t be long before the Liverpool fans fall in love with Florian Wirtz. I can’t wait for him to wear the red jersey for the first time. I believe that after just a few weeks, he’ll be a fan favorite and can and will achieve great things at Liverpool.”

Hopefully Wirtz could elevate Liverpool to an even higher level

Having spent seven years at Liverpool and won the Champions League during that time, Hamann is well-placed to predict when and how quickly any new signings will endear themselves to the Anfield faithful, and his endorsement of Wirtz will only fuel excitement among Reds supporters.

The 51-year-old’s assertion that the Leverkusen playmaker ‘makes others better’ may well explain why FSG are prepared to push the boat out to try and secure his signature. It’s one thing to be a phenomenally talented footballer; it’s another to fit in with teammates so seamlessly that his presence would also elevate the players around him.

The thought of an already potent LFC forward line being supplemented by a number 10 who netted 16 goals this season and set up another 15 will surely have Kopites feeling giddy and rival clubs fearing just how big an impact he could have on Slot’s Premier League-winning side.

Wirtz will have to handle huge expectation if – as seems increasingly likely – he completes a megabucks transfer to Liverpool; but having played almost 200 senior club games and won 29 caps for Germany at the age of just 22, that volume of high-level experience suggests that he’d take the move in his stride.

Hopefully it won’t be much longer before this eagerly-awaited deal is officially confirmed and we can properly look forward to what the youngster can do in the famous red shirt!