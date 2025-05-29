‘I am glad’ – Ian Wright explains what made him happy about Liverpool’s PL trophy lift

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Bet)

Ian Wright has explained why he was anxious prior to Liverpool’s Premier League trophy lift at Anfield on Sunday.

Virgil van Dijk was the man to lift the Reds’ 20th league title following a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace but it was another member of the Reds’ squad who had Wright feeling nervous.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is expected sign for Real Madrid, was booed by some supporters when he came on against Arsenal at Anfield earlier this month but received a much more pleasant reaction from those inside L4 during his last game for the club.

The Scouser, who has won every major trophy possible during his time in his boyhood club’s senior set-up, was the reason behind Wright’s nervousness on Sunday.

“It was nice because you know what was really quite nerve wracking about that is that you could see him [Alexander-Arnold] in the line getting ready to be announced to come and you could feel his head was like that,” said Arsenal legend Wright on his podcast (via Rousing The Kop).

“He was down because he’s thinking, I don’t know what’s coming, I don’t know what’s coming.

“And then obviously it was cheers. And then in the end, I’m really pleased that they turned that round so Trent can get that kind of love what he’s had because you could see how emotional he was. He’s been there since he was six.

“You know, that’s not easy what he’s doing and they didn’t make it easy. But I’m glad they kind of like turned it around and saved it a little bit at the end there.”

Wright’s former side Arsenal had been Liverpool’s closest challenges for the title throughout the entire campaign but Arne Slot’s side proved too good for the Gunners and were confirmed as champions when they defeated Spurs 5-1 last month.

Despite the achievements of Slot’s side this term, the final few weeks of the campaign were slightly marred by the announcement of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure as a free agent.

Many believe our No.66 has earned the right to go and take on a new challenge after all he’s achieved during his 20-year stint at the club, but for others, it’s simply mind-boggling that the England international is ready to give it all up to go and join a European rival.

The full-back, who holds the record for the most assists by a defender in Premier League history, was adored by Kopites and was set to become club captain whenever Virgil van Dijk called it a day on Merseyside.

He will, instead, likely be plying his trade in the Spanish capital during the coming years and could even return to Anfield in the Champions League at some point as an opponent.

Leaving a club for a fresh challenge is fine – but there are ways to go about it and it will remain a debate amongst Liverpool supporters whether Alexander-Arnold went about this the right way.