LeBron James snubs Alexander-Arnold in surprise Liverpool appearance

Picture via Liverpool FC

Few people in attendance to Liverpool’s end-of-season party expected it to include a message from one of the most recognisable names in global sport.

But that’s exactly what happened when the Liverpool squad gathered at the Municipal Hotel to celebrate winning the Premier League.

Arne Slot and his squad had just wrapped up a thrilling season and were in good spirits when a video began to play during the team’s private event.

To the surprise of everyone in the room, the message came from LeBron James (via the Liverpool ECHO).

The American basketball icon offered his congratulations and reminded them just how far our club’s reputation now stretches.

He said: “I want to say congratulations to the champions of the English Premier League, once again bringing home another trophy.

“You know it is always special to do it with a group of guys that you love. It is super special.”

Lebron James had a special message for Van Dijk and Salah

James, an investor in Fenway Sports Group, also took time to highlight two of our most senior players.

He said: “Shout out to the captains, Virgil and Mo, salute to you brothers. Continue to lead, continue to strive for greatness and always know You’ll Never Walk Alone.

“So go Reds. Love you guys.”

The mention of Mo Salah over vice captain Trent Alexander-Arnold is perhaps telling when it comes to who has the highest stature in the world game.

With the summer just beginning, it’s clear that our title story has reached corners of the sporting world that once felt far from Anfield.

It’ll be interesting to see what future collaborations we can have with the basketball star, now the Reds switch from Nike to Adidas this summer.

Though, if his actions with one Manchester United fan are anything to go by, it seems we have a fan for life in LeBron James.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best