Report: Liverpool set surprisingly low asking price for Caoimhin Kelleher as suitors queue up

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have named their price for Caoimhin Kelleher as numerous suitors queue up for the goalkeeper, who could be available for a surprisingly low figure.

The Republic of Ireland international hinted after the Reds’ final game of the season last weekend that he’s been ‘looking at’ moving onto a club where he’d be an undisputed first-choice, having served as backup to Alisson Becker at Anfield for several years.

Sky Sports reported on Wednesday that Brentford have approached the Merseyside hierarchy about a possible swoop for the 26-year-old, with the Bees’ current number 1 Mark Flekken edging closer to joining Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool name their price for Kelleher

As per Liverpool Echo, the Premier League champions are now prepared to entertain offers for Kelleher in the summer transfer window if they’re in excess of £20m, with the Irishman having just 13 months remaining on his contract.

The Reds’ number 62 is expected to take his time as he ponders his next move, and it looks as though he won’t be short of options if he is to leave Anfield in the coming weeks.

West Ham and Leeds are also understood to have shown a ‘definite interest’ in him, while Bournemouth and Aston Villa could also be in the market for a new goalkeeper, with Kepa Arrizabalaga’s loan spell with the Cherries now ended and Emiliano Martinez potentially leaving the Midlands.

£20m seems surprisingly low for Kelleher…

Maybe Liverpool are hopeful that the scale of interest in Kelleher could prompt a bidding war which’d maximise the eventual fee that they’d get for him, as their asking price of £20m seems rather low for a player of his capabilities.

Ironically it was Brentford who paid a generous sum to the Reds for two fringe players last August as they purchased Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg for £27.5m and £25m respectively, with the duo having made a combined 25 appearances at Anfield.

The Irish goalkeeper played 20 times for us in this season alone (67 overall) and showed that he belongs at Premier League and Champions League level, famously thwarting Kylian Mbappe from the penalty spot in our 2-0 win over Real Madrid six months ago.

Kelleher’s contract situation would suggest that Liverpool are looking to sell him this summer while they can still fetch a transfer fee for him, even if it’s eventually for less than what we believe he’d be worth in today’s market.

Given the number of clubs who appear to be interested in him, the Anfield hierarchy must use that to their advantange to ensure that they’re not simply handing him over to a fellow Premier League side for a bargain.