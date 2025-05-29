Charges confirmed against Liverpool businessman after parade incident

Merseyside Police have charged 53-year-old Paul Doyle from the West Derby area of the city as the suspect in Monday’s crash shortly after Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade.

In a press conference held at Merseyside Police headquarters just before 5:30pm on Thursday, it was confirmed that Paul Doyle has been charged with the following offences:

1 count of dangerous driving

2 counts of grievous bodily harm with intent

2 counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent

It was confirmed recently that a total of 79 people were injured with seven still receiving treatment in hospital.

The youngest of the injured was a nine-year-old during the incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre.

BBC News have reported that Paul Doyle is a local businessman and has three children.

As per the same outlet, the CPS have also said the charges would be kept “under review as the investigation progresses”.

Despite the horrific incident, the city has come together during the darkest of times to offer support to those who need it.

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has donated £10,000 to a fund supporting those affected, which has now raised over £30,000.