What Liverpool Fans Need to Know About Getting Match Tickets at Anfield

With Anfield’s ever-increasing capacity, the need for match tickets is equally on the rise. This is Liverpool FC’s iconic stadium – a must-visit for supporters. Here is everything you need to know regarding the ticketing system.

With the expansion of Anfield, the total capacity of the stadium is now 61,276, making it the fourth largest stadium in the Premier League. Along with the expansion, LFC have also made it harder to get your hands on one of their tickets, which are among the most sought-after in English football.

The attendance for the 2024/25 season averaged a staggering 60,000. This is a clear indication of the popularity of the club and the loyalty of its supporters.

In this article, we try to answer all the questions regarding how to get tickets for a home game in Liverpool. Whether you are a local or someone who dreams of visiting Anfield, knowing how the ticketing system operates, when there is a surge in demand, and how matchdays are organised is crucial.

How to Secure Your Seat at Anfield

Liverpool home match tickets are available through a Members’ sale which happens in two stages: prior to the season commencing and halfway through the ongoing season. Fans who hold a club membership (which is paid) have these sales available to them. However, supply is outstripped by demand, especially on tickets for big games and fixtures against rival teams near the top of the table.

Under this scheme, season ticket holders are required to ‘check attendance’ or use their seat for league games not less than 15 times over the 19 scheduled home matches. This has improved attendance sustain figures and increased the Ticket Exchange access for Members. The Exchange allows season ticket holders to release their superior seats for resale, and Members can buy tickets for a match closer to the day.

A ballot scheme applies to several games played in domestic cups and European competition. These are available to Members who have certain eligibility criteria, like having attended a number of similar games previously.

For supporters who don’t have a membership or are coming from other countries, there are other methods to obtain tickets. Certain online travel agencies and ticket sales websites have packages which include tickets to matches alongside other items like city tours or stadium visits.

Tickets for the most important games (e.g. those against the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton) sell out the quickest. Availability is much more common through these third-party sites, although prices are much higher than the ticket’s face value, particularly for popular events.

Understanding Ticket Availability and Demand

A number of criteria, including the opponent, competition, season and time of year, affect the demand for tickets to Anfield. The Premier League matches which feature the other so-called ‘big six’ teams (Manchester City, Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United) are cumulatively the most sought-after, along with Merseyside derbies against Everton and knockout stage Champions League matches.

Tickets for domestic midweek cup games and matches against lower-placed Premier League teams are more accessible, particularly to casual fans booking last minute. Some of these are part of the Local General Sale, a scheme which provides a certain number of tickets to people who have Liverpool postal codes. Unfortunately, these usually sell out very quickly.

There are now more than 70,000 people in line waiting for their turn on the season ticket waiting list , which makes it quite difficult to get access, and Liverpool will not be renewing that list anytime soon. By having fewer than 28,000 such tickets available, and without any intention of increasing this number, the chances of getting one are rather slim.

Flexibility and speed are some of the most restrictive conditions set for the general public without season tickets. It is realistically available to everyone, but will require effort and speed. Each game has a time stamp for sale, and members of the club must be prepared for long wait times. The club highly recommends that members constantly check the official LFC website in case any tickets are placed for resale.

Tips for First-Time Visitors to Anfield

The venue can be inconvenient for first-time tourists, so it’s recommended that you prepare in advance. Anfield is located three miles north of Liverpool Lime Street Station. Please note that the area closes down for Anfield traffic during match days, and the parking facilities have major restrictions; hence, public transport might be the best option.

Another means for getting to the match is to take a Merseyrail train all the way to Sandhills bus terminal, after which you switch to the Soccerbus which goes straight to Anfield. If you prefer to enjoy the view, it is possible to walk from the station to the establishment in 20 minutes.

The fans are recommended to reach the stadium at least 60 minutes before the game. Prior to kick-off, food vendors start to set up and the atmosphere gets ignited with fans singing, as well as pubs filling with fellow Liverpool fans. Many supporters arrive early so they can enjoy the buzz and grab a spot in famous pubs like The Park, The Sandon or Taggy’s which fill up quickly on matchdays.

All tickets to Anfield are now digital. Supporters must download the ticket onto their mobile phones in advance and ensure that it is fully charged. The club enforces a strict bag policy – only small bags are allowed – and security screening at the turnstiles can be time-consuming, especially right before kick-off.

Your seating location within the stadium also impacts your matchday experience. The Kop is indicative of the noise and unity, as it’s the one place where invariably thousands of fans singing for the entire 90 minutes. For spectators who prefer a more laid-back experience, the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand and Main Stand are known to be quieter areas and provide excellent views of the pitch.