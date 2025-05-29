Journo: ‘85% chance’ Liverpool ‘cult-hero’ will leave the club this summer

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Liverpool are showing strong interest in Bournemouth left back Milos Kerkez this summer.

If the Hungarian was to complete a switch to Anfield ahead of the new campaign, you’d suspect that would result in one of either Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas waving farewell to Merseyside.

Mail Sport’s Lewis Steele (via his YouTube channel) is confident Robertson will still be a Reds player next season – and has now also claimed there’s an ‘80-85%’ chance that Tsimikas will move on in the coming weeks.

Valencia, Lille and Leeds are the clubs reported to be showing interest in the Greek Scouser who was signed by Jurgen Klopp from Olympiacos in 2020.

Tsimikas is adored by Kopites

Steele labelled the 29-year-old as a ‘cult-hero’ at Anfield – and that’s exactly what he is.

He’s never been a regular starter, constantly settling for a spot behind Robertson in the pecking order, but our No.21’s attitude and determination can never be questioned and he’s been a brilliant character to have in and around the squad.

Tsimikas’ Instagram post after Monday’s Premier League victory parade sums up how the Greek feels about the club and the city – so it would be a shame to see him leave.

He will know himself however, that his game time will once again be very limited next term if Kerkez does arrive.

Jamie Carragher believes it’s time for the Merseysiders to part ways with the full-back – but it remains to be seen what will happen before the new campaign starts as we aim to be seeking to defend our league title..