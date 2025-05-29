Liverpool aiming to fend off Premier League suitors for £59m winger as summer exit deemed viable

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool are reportedly prominent among a clutch of Premier League clubs pursuing a Ligue 1 winger in the summer transfer window.

Last week, L’Equipe claimed that the Anfield hierarchy had made contact regarding a potential move for Maghnes Akliouche, for whom Monaco are set to field widespread interest during the off-season.

Liverpool chief among Premier League suitors for Akliouche

On Thursday morning, Mark Brus of CaughtOffside reported that the Reds are indeed among the main suitors for the 23-year-old, who could leave the Monegasques this summer for a fee of around €60m-€70m (£50.3m-£58.6m).

The Premier League seems the likeliest destination for the France under-21 international, with Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and both Manchester clubs all tracking him, although no formal talks have taken place as of yet.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Akliouche, but Monaco’s preference is to sell him to a club outside Ligue 1 instead of a direct domestic rival.

I’ve been told that Maghnes Akliouche is one to watch out for this summer. Monaco often have to cash in on their star names, and he’s one that could land them a healthy €60m-€70m, with plenty of interest emerging already. I want to stress that there have not been any talks yet, but Liverpool admire him, as do numerous others. Early stages for now, but potentially one for Reds fans to keep an eye on, even if the current priorities remain Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez. – Mark Brus, CaughtOffside

A worthy squad option for Liverpool, maybe?

Liverpool’s need for right-sided attacking reinforcements this summer has lessened substantially since Mo Salah signed a two-year contract extension in April, although FSG could still have an eye to the future and the dreaded eventual departure of the Egyptian.

There has been speculation as to whether Federico Chiesa will remain at Anfield for next season after an abortive first campaign on Merseyside, while Ben Doak has been linked with a surprise move to Everton, so there may yet be scope for the Reds to bring in a right winger as backup to our iconic number 11.

Akliouche wouldn’t come in as a readymade starter for Arne Slot’s side just yet, but a return of seven goals and 12 assists for Monaco this term suggests that he could be a useful squad option if there’s a vacancy in the squad for him.

The question for Liverpool is whether they feel that they could find better value elsewhere, considering the likely asking price for the 23-year-old, and how much they’d have in the transfer kitty if they clinch the signing of Florian Wirtz, who’d almost certainly cost more than £100m.

The Frenchman probably isn’t the absolute number one priority for Richard Hughes in the summer market, but it could still be worth keeping abreast of his situation at the Stade Louis II.