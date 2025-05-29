Liverpool journalist specifies potential announcement date for Jeremie Frimpong transfer

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

It’s been an open secret for some time that Jeremie Frimpong will be joining Liverpool this summer, and Reds fans are patiently waiting for the impending transfer to be made official.

It was nine days ago that Fabrizio Romano signalled ‘here we go’ on a move to Anfield for the Bayer Leverkusen right-back, a three-word slogan which usually indicates that a deal has been effectively completed.

The 24-year-old has completed his medical, and Sky Sports reported on Tuesday that he’s touched down on Merseyside to finalise the transfer.

When could Liverpool announce Frimpong transfer?

Lewis Steele, Merseyside football writer for the Daily Mail, has specified a potential announcement date for the signing of Frimpong for a fee which is expected to be in the region of £30m.

The report indicates that Liverpool could officially confirm the deal when the summer transfer window opens on Sunday.

Reds fans are provided with further good news with the projection that Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez could also be signed before the middle of June, with Richard Hughes getting ever closer to completing a hat-trick of eye-catching deals within three weeks of the 2024/25 Premier League season reaching its conclusion.

Liverpool not hanging around with Frimpong signing

For Liverpool to announce a new signing within hours of the transfer window opening would represent an early statement of intent from the champions of England that they’ve no intention of resting on their laurels despite their runaway success in the recently concluded season.

If they can get three deals officially completed by the middle of next month, that’d be an excellent reflection on the club’s part, having bolstered the squad significant with most of the summer still remaining.

Frimpong’s impending arrival will mark a seamless changing of the guard at right-back after the exit of Trent Alexander-Arnold, leaving Arne Slot with two high-quality options for that position in the Netherlands international and Conor Bradley.

Should the 24-year-old’s signing be confirmed in the coming days, it’d mean that he’ll have a full pre-season with Liverpool and would even have downtime after the international fixtures in the next fortnight to manage the off-field specifics of his relocation to England.

Having waited until the final week of August to add to the squad last summer, it’s refreshing to see the club being commendably proactive this time around.