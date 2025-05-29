Youngest crash victim aged nine as Liverpool rallies in support for crash victims

(Photo by Getty Images)

The aftermath of Monday’s incident during our Premier League victory parade has continued to unfold, with emotional responses shared by supporters and figures connected to the club.

As now reported by BBC News, Merseyside Police confirmed that the youngest victim injured was just nine years old, with a total of 79 people hurt in the crash on Water Street.

A 53-year-old man from West Derby remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug driving.

Among the thousands of us lining the streets to celebrate, Jack Trotter and his girlfriend Abbie Gallagher had travelled from Newtownards in County Down for what was meant to be a day of joy.

Speaking to BBC News, Jack said: “With what happened, I’ve never went from euphoria to zero real, real quick, if that makes sense.”

His girlfriend added: “I was screaming, hysterically crying.”

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has yet to appear publicly since the events, but his predecessor Jurgen Klopp gave a touching message during his appearance at the League Managers’ Association awards.

“It just showed the two faces of life,” the 56-year-old said, offering solidarity from afar.

Despite the horror, acts of kindness flooded in immediately

Minibus company owners John and Kerri Davies rushed to the scene to offer transport, while a university student, Oli Fountain, opened his flat to those stranded.

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has donated £10,000 to a fund supporting those affected, which has now raised over £30,000.

The Community Foundation for Merseyside continues to coordinate this effort, reminding us again how powerful our city can be in difficult moments.

It was a day which saw the cruelest swing from ecstasy to horror and it’s in these times that people’s true sides come out and we have discovered once again how great this city is.

