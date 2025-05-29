Arne Slot could face transfer dilemma after Romano’s surprise update

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

One of the most intriguing names loosely linked with us in the window may now be slipping out of reach — though that might not be the end of the story.

Fabrizio Romano has reported on X that Manchester City have initiated contact for Rayan Cherki, with the 20-year-old currently considered among their top candidates for the No.10 role.

The Frenchman, compared to Florian Wirtz by some observers, is also said to be aware of the interest from the Premier League champions.

That update could be of interest to us as the Lyon player had previously appeared on our radar.

Although there’s “no real news about Cherki and Liverpool,” according to Christian Falk, the attacking midfielder had been tentatively linked to us in previous weeks.

The France under-21 international is known for his technical flair, quick feet and ability to unlock tight defences — attributes that may tempt Arne Slot as he looks to fine-tune his squad ahead of pre-season.

Cherki door not completely shut for Liverpool

Falk explained that Borussia Dortmund remain interested in Cherki but may struggle to afford him, particularly without significant sales or unexpected Club World Cup revenue.

That could open a small window — if we choose to step through it.

As we’ve seen with other names this summer, Arne Slot is ready to move quickly on whichever players he thinks will be a good fit.

It remains to be seen whether we make a move, but the situation around Cherki is shifting quickly – albeit the likely destination is currently Manchester.

