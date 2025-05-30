Onstein shares major Wirtz update after secret Liverpool visit

Image via NBC Sports

Liverpool have made another significant step in their push to sign Florian Wirtz – and the scale of the move has now been confirmed.

As reported by David Ornstein via The Athletic, we’ve submitted a second offer to Bayer Leverkusen worth up to €130million (£109m) for the 22-year-old.

The improved bid includes a guaranteed fee and several add-ons, showing just how serious we are about bringing the Bundesliga’s best player to Anfield.

Sources close to the deal claim Wirtz is “keen” on the switch, having already visited the north west to look at potential homes.

That personal decision was key – and it comes after Bayern Munich were told the Germany international would rather join us than head to Bavaria.

According to Fabrizio Romano, it’s now “a matter of time” before the playmaker signs for Liverpool, joining fellow Leverkusen man Jeremie Frimpong, whose deal is described as “all but done”.

Leverkusen duo targeted as Slot reshapes Liverpool attack

The 29-cap international scored 16 goals and registered 15 assists last season, playing across the front line in Xabi Alonso’s team.

Wirtz’s versatility is said to be vital for our boss, who saw his first season end with a Premier League title but is already building toward a new-look attack.

Slot has used Dominik Szoboszlai in that advanced midfield role, but the Hungarian’s six goals and seven assists left room for improvement.

Our head coach highlighted this early in the campaign, calling for more output from the former RB Leipzig man.

That’s where Wirtz comes in.

The Bundesliga’s player of the season would offer a very different option – someone focused on close control, technical flicks and intelligent movement rather than energy and pressing alone.

It’s a signing that wouldn’t just improve us now, it would also offer a potential long-term successor for Mo Salah, who turns 33 next month.

And it fits the wider strategy we’ve seen from Slot’s Liverpool so far.

Wirtz ticks every box – and the second bid shows just how much we want him.

