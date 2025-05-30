Romano drops fresh Wirtz transfer twist as another attacker edges closer to leaving

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Liverpool look to be closing in on another significant summer transfer, according to the latest update from Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on X, the transfer journalist said: “The negotiations between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen continue well with club to club agreement getting closer.

“Liverpool expect it to be matter of time then Wirtz will join the club, as he told Bayer last week about his clear plan to sign for #LFC.”

With Jeremie Frimpong set to be signed and sealed from the Bundesliga outfit, as confirmed by the same source, this would mark our second major addition from the German club before pre-season has even begun.

Florian Wirtz’s potential arrival, though, raises as many questions as answers.

The German international is capable of playing centrally, out wide or even in a false No.9 role — which brings into focus the futures of some of our current forwards.

Slot may need to offload key players to facilitate Wirtz

Both Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz have been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.

Should either forward leave, Wirtz could naturally fill that space in the squad — either wide on the left or through the centre.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo could also see their minutes impacted, depending on how the 22-year-old is used by our boss.

We’ve all seen how often that our head coach trialled Diaz centrally throughout the course of the season, which may hint at further future tweaks to his system.

Now, as preparations begin for our Premier League title defence, it seems the 47-year-old is not wasting any time in shaping his squad.

You can view Romano’s update on Wirtz via @FabrizioRomano on X:

🚨 The negotiations between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen continue well with club to club agreement getting closer. Liverpool expect it to be matter of time then Wirtz will join the club, as he told Bayer last week about his clear plan to sign for #LFC. pic.twitter.com/w0XtvrEGdB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2025

