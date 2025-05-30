Romano: Liverpool’s first summer signing is imminent as deal ‘all signed and sealed’

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Liverpool look set to kick off the transfer window with a confirmed deal that Fabrizio Romano says is already signed and sealed — and it might not be the only incoming from Bayer Leverkusen.

According to the transfer expert, “Jeremie Frimpong deal, all signed and sealed with official announcement now imminent. Liverpool have their new right back for €35m.”

The Netherlands international is arriving from the Bundesliga side after an impressive campaign, with the official unveiling now seemingly just around the corner.

Our new right back is walking into a big moment at Anfield, after the Reds won the league and with big shoes to fill.

With Real Madrid pushing to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold a month before his contract expires — in time for their Club World Cup campaign — the 24-year-old will be stepping into a role that carries enormous weight.

He won’t be alone though, with Conor Bradley also part of the plans for the right flank in the short and long term future of this position.

Wirtz deal still alive as plans build for Slot’s second season

The Frimpong move may not be the only piece of business we complete with Leverkusen though.

Talks are still progressing for Florian Wirtz, another player Arne Slot admires as he reshapes our midfield and forward lines.

Our boss used Luis Diaz in a more central role last season, which could pave the way for a player like Wirtz to operate alongside or instead of him in that space.

With preparations underway for the Dutchman’s second season in charge, the pieces are already starting to fall into place.

