Romano says deal agreed as Liverpool give green light for surprise Anfield exit

Liverpool’s plans for next season aren’t just focused on signing new players.

As confirmed by Fabrizio Romano on X, Johnny Heitinga will leave his role at Anfield after receiving the green light from the club to take up a two-year contract as Ajax manager.

The former Everton defender joined us last summer and has been part of Arne Slot’s coaching team during our Premier League-winning campaign.

Having previously worked under David Moyes at West Ham, the Dutchman is now returning to Amsterdam to lead the side he once played for.

This comes just a day after it was noted that Marino Pusic – Slot’s former assistant at Feyenoord – remains without a job.

Liverpool turning attention to more than just players

It’s clear now that we’re not only pushing to bring in fresh talent on the pitch, but also keeping a close eye on our backroom setup.

With Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong both edging closer to a move to Merseyside – something Fabrizio Romano has separately confirmed – it’s clear that the rebuild is going deeper than just the squad list.

Heitinga’s exit means our boss will need to consider new additions to his coaching team ahead of pre-season, which begins in just a few weeks.

Ajax have reportedly finalised the deal after Liverpool’s blessing earlier this week, giving the 41-year-old the chance to lead his boyhood club.

That opens the door for fresh coaching appointments – and possibly a reunion for the 47-year-old with his trusted former assistant.

🚨❤️🤍 Ajax have agreed deal to appoint John Heitinga as new head coach on two year contract. Exclusive story confirmed as Liverpool gave their green light earlier this week and Heitinga will go back to Ajax. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/cp8ZkH6j4a — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2025

