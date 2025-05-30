Romano: Wolves now want Liverpool’s six-goal starlet this summer

(Pictures courtesy of Fabrizio Romano's YouTube channel)

As the summer window edges closer, yet another Liverpool player is being linked with a possible departure — and this time it’s one of our own from the Academy.

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, “Wolves have now approached Liverpool for 18 year old highly rated talent Kieran Morrison.”

The transfer journalist added that the Midlands side have “genuine interest” and that more clubs from across Europe are keeping tabs on the teenage midfielder.

Morrison, who came through our youth system after leaving Manchester United, made the step up from the U18s to the U21s this season and ended the campaign with 6 goals and 5 assists from 27 matches.

The Northern Ireland U19 international only signed his first professional contract with Liverpool last month, making the timing of this interest even more surprising.

More outgoing Liverpool transfer movement is expected

With Kostas Tsimikas already heavily linked with a move away and Darwin Nunez posting what felt like a goodbye message after our title parade, Morrison’s name is now the latest to be added to the list of potential summer exits.

The 18-year-old’s progress this season has been impressive, and while he’s yet to feature for the first team, interest from Wolves and others suggests he’s not going unnoticed.

Arne Slot will now face decisions not just over senior players, but how many of our best young talents to keep around ahead of what promises to be another demanding campaign.

We saw several of our younger options leave the club last season and if this continues to be the trend, then it shows a lack of faith in the academy options from those at the club.

